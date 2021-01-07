WV Delegate Who Attended Protest Hires Civil Rights Attorney

Newly elected West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans R-Wayne has retained counsel after some of his fellow have called for his resignation for attending the Washington, D.C. "protest," which he documented on tape. While a petition and some other delegates have asked for his removal, Evans --- an activist --- asserted through counsel that he merely attended the D.C. event and did not participate in any destruction. John Bryan, his attorney, explains that his client was in a group that entered the West Side of the Capitol, which is normally open to the public.

The tape shows no rioting or defacing in the portion of the Capitol that he was in. A law enforcement officer gave him a "fist bump" at the door.

"At that time, there had already been numerous - perhaps hundreds of - protestors inside the Capitol,” the statement said. “They had already entered from doors on both the East side, as well as the West side, and possibly other entrances. However, at the entrance through where Mr. Evans entered the Capitol, there had been no physical destruction, nor forced entry, of the door or windows by the crowd. Instead, the doors were physically opened - either by Capitol Police, or by other protestors who were already inside. At that point, the group surged in.”

Download Bryan's full statement of Del. Evans by clicking the attachment link.







