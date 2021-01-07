Most read
WV Delegate Who Attended Protest Hires Civil Rights Attorney
The tape shows no rioting or defacing in the portion of the Capitol that he was in. A law enforcement officer gave him a "fist bump" at the door.
"At that time, there had already been numerous - perhaps hundreds of - protestors inside the Capitol,” the statement said. “They had already entered from doors on both the East side, as well as the West side, and possibly other entrances. However, at the entrance through where Mr. Evans entered the Capitol, there had been no physical destruction, nor forced entry, of the door or windows by the crowd. Instead, the doors were physically opened - either by Capitol Police, or by other protestors who were already inside. At that point, the group surged in.”
Download Bryan's full statement of Del. Evans by clicking the attachment link.
- Derrick Evans Statement (80.43 KB)