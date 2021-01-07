Arson, Grand Larceny Among HPD Incidents

Huntington Police Incidents for Jan. 7 includes an arson, grand larceny , and two auto breaking and entering reports.

HPD21-00094 01/06/21 21:48 MCVEIGH AVE / WOODMONT RD, HUNTINGTON, WV SRL (Misc); Leaving the Scene/Accident Causing Property Damage Criminal

HPD21-00093 12/20/20 16:46 500 block 2ND ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Domestic Battery Criminal

HPD21-00091 01/06/21 09:00 13TH ST / 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 B & E Auto Criminal

HPD21-00090 01/06/21 12:37 2900 block 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Petit Larceny Criminal

HPD21-00089 01/05/21 17:30 100 block 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Grand Larceny Criminal

HPD21-00088 01/05/21 21:00 2900 block 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; Petit Larceny Criminal

HPD21-00082 01/06/21 03:45 2900 block PIEDMONT AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Obstructing officer; Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Arson - 1st Degree - Burning, etc., of a dwelling or Criminal

HPD21-00081 01/06/21 03:19 100 block WASHINGTON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Criminal

HPD21-00079 01/05/21 22:06 2700 block GUYAN AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Petit Larceny Criminal

ARRESTS

HPD21-00092 01/06/21 17:58 JOHNSON, ASHLEY 1ST ST / 6TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV Possession of a Controlled Substance

HPD21-00092 01/06/21 17:58 PERCY, CHASE 1ST ST / 6TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV Possession of a Controlled Substance

HPD21-00085 01/06/21 09:00 Johnson, Jerell 900 BLOCK 10TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, Possession of a Controlled Substance

HPD21-00083 01/06/21 06:20 WILLIAMS, MARCELLUS 1531 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution, stolen auto

HPD21-00082 01/06/21 03:45 HOLBROOK, SHANE 2900 block of Piedmont Avenue, HUNTINGTON, WV Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; First Degree Arson; Obstruction of officer

