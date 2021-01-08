January 8 Police Incident Report

The following are among incidents contained in the HPD report printed Jan. 8, 2021

Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description HPD21-00118 01/08/21 02:35 1800 block UNDERWOOD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Information Report Information Report HPD21-00116 01/07/21 22:55 4100 block ALTIZER AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Criminal HPD21-00115 01/07/21 22:23 2200 block 8TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Petit Larceny Criminal HPD21-00114 01/07/21 20:20 POGUE STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Battery Criminal HPD21-00112 01/07/21 11:30 800 block 1ST ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Destruction of Property -Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny, Criminal HPD21-00111 01/07/21 11:30 900 block 12TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Criminal HPD21-00109 01/07/21 15:40 1800 block MCVEIGH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 61-2-9D Strangulation; Domestic Battery Criminal HPD21-00105 01/07/21 11:04 700 block 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution Criminal HPD21-00104 01/06/21 08:45 200 block 9TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Grand Larceny Criminal HPD21-00103 01/06/21 20:30 3400 block HUGHES ST. APT. B, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Criminal HPD21-00102 01/07/21 11:20 600 block 10TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Assisting Outside HPD21-00101 01/07/21 10:26 W 8TH ST / JACKSON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 ASSAULT AND BATTERY; Obstructing/False Information to Officer/Fleeing Criminal HPD21-00099 01/06/21 20:30 600 block W 19TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Petit Larceny; Destruction of Property - Felony; B & E Criminal HPD21-00098 01/07/21 05:15 20TH ST / 8TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Robbery - 1st Degree ; Destruction of Property -Misdemeanor Criminal HPD21-00097 01/07/21 07:53 1300 block 25TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Domestic Battery Criminal HPD21-00095 01/06/21 16:00 600 block 11TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Destruction of Property -Misdemeanor; B & E Auto Criminal