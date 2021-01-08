Most read
- Jan. 7 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- Jan.5 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- Jan. 6 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Come Visit Cleveland's Rock n Roll Hall of Fame IMAGES
- HHS Wins Season Opener
- Prepare for the Rise of Pennywise: "It" encore; "It" next chapter Sept 5 IMAGES
- Huntington Hammer Holds on to Defeat Canton
- Marshall Wins Homecoming Game Against Rice
Jan. 11, 2021 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. Good & Welfare
6. Adjournment
In the interest of public health and safety, Huntington City Council meetings will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open-meetings law, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on the City of Huntington's Website and broadcast live on the city's Facebook page.
Members of the public who would like to make comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting may submit them via email to City Clerk Barbara Miller at millerb@huntingtonwv.gov or Assistant City Clerk Lisa Adkins at adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov. The deadline to submit comments is noon on the day of the meeting.
Please be sure to include your name and address in the email.