Jan. 11, 2021 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting agenda. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays of the month at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. Good & Welfare

6. Adjournment

In the interest of public health and safety, Huntington City Council meetings will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open-meetings law, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on the City of Huntington's Website and broadcast live on the city's Facebook page.

Members of the public who would like to make comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting may submit them via email to City Clerk Barbara Miller at millerb@huntingtonwv.gov or Assistant City Clerk Lisa Adkins at adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov. The deadline to submit comments is noon on the day of the meeting.

Please be sure to include your name and address in the email.