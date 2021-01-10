Four Marshall medical students match to Walter Reed in national military match

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Four fourth-year medical students have matched to residency programs at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, one of the nation’s top military health care facilities.

Meagen M. Carter, a native of Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, successfully matched into the obstetrics and gynecology residency program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Carter earned her bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. She is an Ensign (O1) in the U.S. Navy.

Nicholas W. Lehman, a native of Blacksburg, South Carolina, successfully matched into the neurology residency program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda. Lehman earned his bachelor’s degree in natural sciences with an emphasis in pre-med from Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Florida. He is a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

David C.L. Mounts, a native of Salt Rock, West Virginia, successfully matched into the anesthesiology residency program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda. Mounts earned his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. He is a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

Callie H. Seaman of Huntington, West Virginia, successfully matched into the family medicine residency program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center/Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Seaman earned her bachelor’s degree in cell biology and genetics from the University of Maryland in College Park. She is an Ensign (O1) in the U.S. Navy.

“We are incredibly proud of these students for their commitment to use their medical degrees to serve our country as well as their successful matches into these highly competitive positions,” said Amy Smith, associate dean for student affairs at the School of Medicine.

Marshall maintains its close partnership with the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington through pre-clinical and clinical learning opportunities. Medical students also serve a large community of veterans in Marshall Health’s various outpatient clinics. Medical students interested in a career in military service can also lean on a number of faculty members at the school of medicine with active and reserve military experience.

The Joint Services Graduate Medical Education Selection Board is the armed services equivalent of the civilian National Residency Matching Program (NRMP), which announces its residency matches in March annually.



