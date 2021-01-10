Cabell County School Board Meeting Monday Jan. 11

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, January 10, 2021 - 00:43 Updated 13 min ago

Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will conduct a Special Board Meeting Work Session, Monday, January 11, 2021 beginning at 4:30 PM.  Board Members will receive information from Assistant Superintendent, Tim Hardesty, concerning personnel season planning. 

While the meeting is open to public attendance, no official action will be taken.  Anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering.  Members of the public may choose to attend the Special Board Meeting Work Session via teleconference. To join the meeting, please call (304) 553-7794. Upon connection, simply enter access code 847 383 814#.

 

Also, Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will conduct a Special Board Meeting Wednesday, January 13, 2021 beginning at 3:30 PM to receive State of the School Presentations from the Local School Improvement Council (LSIC) Chair and Principal from the following schools:

 

Cox Landing Elementary 3:30 PM

Davis Creek Elementary School 3:45 PM

Nichols Elementary School 4:00 PM

Culloden Elementary School 4:15 PM

Ona Elementary School 4:30 PM

 

While the meeting is open to public attendance, no official action will be taken.  Anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering.  Members of the public may choose to attend the Special Board Meeting via teleconference. To join the meeting, please call (304) 553-7794. Upon connection, simply enter access code 863 088 702#.

 