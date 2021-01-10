Cabell County School Board Meeting Monday Jan. 11

While the meeting is open to public attendance, no official action will be taken. Anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. Members of the public may choose to attend the Special Board Meeting Work Session via teleconference. To join the meeting, please call (304) 553-7794. Upon connection, simply enter access code 847 383 814#.

Also, Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will conduct a Special Board Meeting Wednesday, January 13, 2021 beginning at 3:30 PM to receive State of the School Presentations from the Local School Improvement Council (LSIC) Chair and Principal from the following schools:

Cox Landing Elementary 3:30 PM

Davis Creek Elementary School 3:45 PM

Nichols Elementary School 4:00 PM

Culloden Elementary School 4:15 PM

Ona Elementary School 4:30 PM

While the meeting is open to public attendance, no official action will be taken. Anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. Members of the public may choose to attend the Special Board Meeting via teleconference. To join the meeting, please call (304) 553-7794. Upon connection, simply enter access code 863 088 702#.