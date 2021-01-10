Most read
- Jan. 8 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Four Marshall medical students match to Walter Reed in national military match
- Jan. 7 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- Wayne Delegate Charged with Crimes Stemming from U.S. Capitol Riot
- Burglary, Battery Among Jan. 10 Police Incidents
- Jan. 11, 2021 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
Burglary, Battery Among Jan. 10 Police Incidents
Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description
HPD21-00153 01/09/21 18:30 1000 block 12TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Petit Larceny Criminal
HPD21-00151 01/09/21 06:00 1500 block JEFFERSON AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Criminal
HPD21-00150 01/09/21 14:00 1400 block COMMERCE AVENUE , HUNTINGTON, WV Assault; Battery Criminal
HPD21-00149 01/09/21 14:54 1500 block 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES Criminal
HPD21-00148 01/08/21 20:00 1500 block 9TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Auto Tampering; Petit Larceny Criminal
HPD21-00147 01/09/21 08:15 2100 block 10TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Criminal
HPD21-00145 01/09/21 04:00 8TH ST / 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor Criminal