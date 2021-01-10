Burglary, Battery Among Jan. 10 Police Incidents

 Sunday, January 10, 2021 - 20:24 Updated 2 hours ago

The following are among incidents released Jan. 10 by the Huntington Police Department. 

HPD21-00153 01/09/21 18:30 1000 block 12TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Petit Larceny Criminal

 

HPD21-00151 01/09/21 06:00 1500 block JEFFERSON AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Criminal

HPD21-00150 01/09/21 14:00 1400 block COMMERCE AVENUE , HUNTINGTON, WV Assault; Battery Criminal

 

HPD21-00149 01/09/21 14:54 1500 block 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES Criminal

 

HPD21-00148 01/08/21 20:00 1500 block 9TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Auto Tampering; Petit Larceny Criminal

 

HPD21-00147 01/09/21 08:15 2100 block 10TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Criminal

 

HPD21-00145 01/09/21 04:00 8TH ST / 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor Criminal