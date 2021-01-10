Wheeler Chosen Council Chairwoman

For Wheeler, it will be her first year as chairwoman of City Council. The District 4 councilwoman was elected to the governing body in 2016 and was re-elected in November. Her district includes the Southside and Harveytown neighborhoods of Huntington.

“To have the support of my fellow council members and to serve in this capacity is a tremendous honor,” Wheeler said. “This is a special group. Each person brings a different set of skills, while every person brings a passion for our community. Because of that, this will be a strong and accomplished Council.”

Shockley was first elected to City Council in 2016 and was re-elected in November. He represents District 7, which consists of parts of the Walnut Hills, Fairfield East and Beverly Hills neighborhoods. This will be his third year as vice chairman.

“I’m honored to be elected to represent the residents of District 7 and to be selected as City Council vice chairman by my peers,” Shockley said. “I look forward to the next four years and all that we will accomplish as a governing body. I would also like to congratulate my fellow council member Jennifer Wheeler on being elected chairwoman. We’ve worked together for the past four years and look forward to working with our new council members.”

The new term of Huntington City Council will conduct its first regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.