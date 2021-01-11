Marshall School of Physical Therapy launches pro bono clinic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s School of Physical Therapy, in an effort to provide physical therapy to patients who might not otherwise receive it, has started a pro bono clinic for area residents.

The Marshall University Volunteers in Therapy (MUVIT) Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic is located in Gullickson Hall (GO1) and officially opens its doors to patients on Friday, Jan. 15.

“We are very excited to open this clinic for area residents,” said Dr. Laura Stephens, who is an assistant professor of physical therapy at Marshall, certified in neurologic physical therapy. “This experience not only gives our students the opportunity to experience a true clinical setting, but provides our community, particularly those uninsured and underinsured, access to important health care that they may not have otherwise.”

Stephens said the physical therapy will be executed by doctoral-level students under the direct supervision of Marshall faculty members who are licensed physical therapists.

“Our mission is three-pronged,” Stephens said. “We are committed to student learning, of course, but additionally, we are dedicated to meeting needs in the community and developing clinical relationships. It’s important to note that our clinic is not in competition with our community partners in the area, but more of a resource for those patients who have maybe exhausted their insurance benefits or those who have no insurance.”

Dr. Scott Davis, who serves as chair of the physical therapy program at Marshall, says he’s excited for the clinic to open.

“The MUVIT Pro Bono Clinic is an important addition to the School of Physical Therapy,” Davis said. “The clinic will help us achieve our mission, attract prospective students and prepare our graduates to become community leaders. It will also allow students and faculty to work hand in hand so that the faculty can model professional behavior and excellence in clinical practice.”

The clinic, which had a soft opening in the fall, will be open on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m. Appointments are available by calling 304-696-2399 or by e-mailing MUVITptclinic@marshall.edu

The MUVIT Pro Bono Clinic is the second student-driven health care clinic at Marshall University. The Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and the Marshall University School of Pharmacy support Marshall Medical Outreach, which serves uninsured and underinsured in the Huntington region.