Cabell County Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Drug and Gun Crimes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Steven McCallister, 47, of Barboursville, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. McCallister received an enhanced penalty because he had a previous federal drug trafficking conviction.

“This dangerous drug dealer received a sentencing enhancement and will serve 20 years in federal prison,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “McCallister was still on supervised release from a previous federal drug conviction when he was caught peddling poisons in 2019. He won’t be causing any more trouble in Cabell County.”

McCallister was convicted of the charges in August 2020 after a jury trial. The evidence at trial revealed that on June 12, 2019, agents with the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) arranged a controlled buy of 50 grams of heroin from McCallister through a confidential informant (CI). The controlled buy was conducted at McCallister’s residence at 224 Carper Lane in Barboursville. Following the controlled buy, MDENT agents, along with members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, executed a search warrant at the residence and discovered over a kilogram of fentanyl/heroin mix. They also discovered a loaded .357 handgun in McCallister’s bedroom where part of the fentanyl was located along with a large amount of cash. McCallister was on supervised release at the time from his previous federal drug trafficking conviction.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. In addition to MDENT and the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the West Virginia State Police also assisted in the investigation. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:19-cr-00153.