Huntington Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Gun Crimes

Jeffrey L. Hodgens, 42, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for theft of a firearm. He previously pled guilty and admitted that on March 24, 2019, he entered a vehicle that was parked in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington where he located a Colt, 5.56 mm rifle. Hodgens stole the rifle and admitted that he subsequently traded it to another person in Huntington in exchange for methamphetamine. When the rifle was later recovered, it was determined that the rifle was capable of firing as a fully automatic machinegun. The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Huntington Police Department.

Craig Eatmon, also known as “Fresh,” 41, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm on two separate occasions. Eatmon admitted that on May 19 and June 17 of 2019, he sold a firearm at Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry on 4th Avenue in Huntington. At the time he sold the firearms, he had been convicted of a drug related felony and malicious destruction of property in Wayne County, Michigan. As a result of those convictions, Eatmon was prohibited from possessing the firearms. The ATF conducted the investigation.

