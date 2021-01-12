Most read
Huntington Police Incidents/Arrests
Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description
HPD21-00160 01/10/21 14:54 1200 VETERANS MEMORIAL BLVD, HUNTINGTON, WV Possession of a Controlled Substance Criminal
HPD21-00159 01/10/21 10:01 13TH ST / 3.5 ALLEY, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Possession of a Controlled Substance Criminal
HPD21-00158 01/10/21 09:51 1400 block 3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution Criminal
HPD21-00157 01/10/21 04:30 2100 block 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Battery Criminal
HPD21-00156 01/10/21 05:06 2200 block 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Information Report Tow-In
HPD21-00155 01/10/21 02:58 2700 block 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal
ARRESTS
HPD21-00166 01/11/21 04:10 HOWARD, DWAYNE DUCKY'S - 444 WEST 3RD AVENUE, Concealed Weapon - Carrying a Concealed Dangerous Weapon - 1st Offense, possession of a controlled substance, attempt to commit a misdemeanor
HPD21-00163 01/10/21 23:10 WALSH, NATHANIEL WEST 5TH STREET AND WEST 7TH Warrant Service/Execution
HPD21-00162 01/10/21 21:53 SWANN, JEREMY 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution
HPD21-00162 01/10/21 21:53 KIRK, RACHEL 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Paraphernalia
HPD21-00160 01/10/21 14:54 Maynard, Kevin 1200 VETERANS MEMORIAL BLVD, Possession of a Controlled Substance
HPD21-00159 01/10/21 10:01 CIBULKA, ROBERT 13TH ST / 3.5 ALLEY, HUNTINGTON, WV Possession of a Controlled Substance
HPD21-00158 01/10/21 09:51 BLEVINS, JACOB 1400 block 3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution
HPD21-00158 01/10/21 09:51 DOWNS, DORIAN 1400 block 3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution
HPD21-00158 01/10/21 09:51 BLEVINS, MARANDA 1400 block 3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution