Huntington Police Incidents/Arrests

 Tuesday, January 12, 2021 - 00:44 Updated 5 hours ago

The following incidents were reported by the Huntington Police in a release dated Jan. 11.

Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description

 

HPD21-00160 01/10/21 14:54 1200 VETERANS MEMORIAL BLVD, HUNTINGTON, WV Possession of a Controlled Substance Criminal

 

HPD21-00159 01/10/21 10:01 13TH ST / 3.5 ALLEY, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Possession of a Controlled Substance Criminal

 

HPD21-00158 01/10/21 09:51 1400 block 3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution Criminal

 

HPD21-00157 01/10/21 04:30 2100 block 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Battery Criminal

 

HPD21-00156 01/10/21 05:06 2200 block 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Information Report Tow-In

 

HPD21-00155 01/10/21 02:58 2700  block 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal

 

ARRESTS

HPD21-00166 01/11/21 04:10 HOWARD, DWAYNE DUCKY'S - 444 WEST 3RD AVENUE, Concealed Weapon - Carrying a Concealed Dangerous Weapon - 1st Offense, possession of a controlled substance, attempt to commit a misdemeanor

HPD21-00163 01/10/21 23:10 WALSH, NATHANIEL WEST 5TH STREET AND WEST 7TH Warrant Service/Execution

HPD21-00162 01/10/21 21:53 SWANN, JEREMY 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution

 

HPD21-00162 01/10/21 21:53 KIRK, RACHEL 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Paraphernalia

HPD21-00160 01/10/21 14:54 Maynard, Kevin 1200 VETERANS MEMORIAL BLVD, Possession of a Controlled Substance 

 

HPD21-00159 01/10/21 10:01 CIBULKA, ROBERT 13TH ST / 3.5 ALLEY, HUNTINGTON, WV Possession of a Controlled Substance

 

HPD21-00158 01/10/21 09:51 BLEVINS, JACOB 1400 block 3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution

HPD21-00158 01/10/21 09:51 DOWNS, DORIAN 1400 block 3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution

HPD21-00158 01/10/21 09:51 BLEVINS, MARANDA 1400 block  3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution