Cabell County School students will not be returning to full time in person learning, not yet at least.

During a special school board meeting The Board voted down the full return 3-2. A motion to resume full time in school learning only when the county is green failed to receive a second.

Skip Parsons seconded by Mary Neely proposed a blended learning schedule "until all willing employees have been vaccinated." The motion passed unanimously following a lengthy debate.