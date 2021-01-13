Most read
Marshall’s Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum to host virtual event kicking off Black History Month, announce student winners of poster contest
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 - 20:26 Updated 6 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The event can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/y58wu2ad.
The Carter G. Woodson Lyceum has been helping educators integrate Black history into school curricula since 2016 and serves as a forum that provides opportunities to address this and other education issues, including race and a free press, in ways inspired by Woodson’s teachings. Woodson was a Huntington educator and West Virginia coal miner who is recognized as the Father of Black History.
The lyceum is a resource for the region on the observance of Black history and Woodson’s teachings about improving education.
For more information, contact Burnis R. Morris, director of the Carter G. Woodson Lyceum, at morrisb@marshall.edu.