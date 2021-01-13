Marshall’s Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum to host virtual event kicking off Black History Month, announce student winners of poster contest

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum will host a news event at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, to announce a major grant, highlight upcoming events recognizing Black History Month and announce the student winners of the 2021 Black History Month Poster Contest.

The event can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/y58wu2ad.

The Carter G. Woodson Lyceum has been helping educators integrate Black history into school curricula since 2016 and serves as a forum that provides opportunities to address this and other education issues, including race and a free press, in ways inspired by Woodson’s teachings. Woodson was a Huntington educator and West Virginia coal miner who is recognized as the Father of Black History.

The lyceum is a resource for the region on the observance of Black history and Woodson’s teachings about improving education.

For more information, contact Burnis R. Morris, director of the Carter G. Woodson Lyceum, at morrisb@marshall.edu.