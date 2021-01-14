Marshall Opens Composting Facility

Marshall will soon open the first commercial composting facility in the state of West Virginia. The final piece of equipment, which is a large commercial digester, was delivered today.

“Marshall University is leading the way in innovative and sustainable efforts like our new composting facility,” said Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert. “I credit Amy Parsons-White for her leadership and vision in putting Marshall at the forefront of sustainability in West Virginia. As someone who has composted organic material on a daily basis for over 20 years, I can tell you that I am very excited about our new composting effort and proud of our new facility. This will be a game changer for Marshall and the Huntington community.” Students in Marshall’s specialty agriculture degree program within the College of Science will use the compost facility as an educational laboratory, which will also serve as a community outreach hub, hosting community composting and agriculture workshops. Learn more at