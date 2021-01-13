Most read
Jan. 12 Huntington Police Incidents/Arrests
Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description
HPD21-00197 01/12/21 15:07 1200 block 12TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Criminal
HPD21-00195 01/12/21 13:16 600 block 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Fraudulent schemes Criminal
HPD21-00190 01/12/21 06:52 1400 block 16TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Disorderly Conduct; Tresspassing Criminal
HPD21-00189 01/12/21 03:27 W 4TH ST / WASHINGTON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV Paraphernalia Criminal
ARRESTS
HPD21-00209 01/13/21 04:34 NAPIER, JAMES 500 BLOCK / 9 1/2 ALLEY, HUNTINGTON, 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS; Burglary Tools; Paraphernalia
HPD21-00208 01/12/21 00:20 Stepp, Kenneth 16TH STREET / WASHINGTON BLVD, Paraphernalia
HPD21-00208 01/12/21 00:20 Carroll, Ronald 16TH STREET / WASHINGTON BLVD, 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
HPD21-00208 01/12/21 00:20 Carroll, Ronald 16TH STREET / WASHINGTON BLVD, SRL (Misc)
HPD21-00206 01/13/21 01:04 GELSEY, TIFFANY 400 block 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Paraphernalia
HPD21-00205 01/13/21 00:43 DUTTON, WILLIAM 12TH ST / 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV Paraphernalia
HPD21-00204 01/12/21 22:15 HUMPHREY, ELIJAH 1500 block 7TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 TRESPASS
HPD21-00204 01/12/21 22:15 Dement, Justin 1500 block 7TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 TRESPASS
HPD21-00203 01/12/21 07:33 SPEARS, BRENDAN 900 Block 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Paraphernalia
HPD21-00197 01/12/21 15:07 DOSS, LINDSEY 1200 BLOCK 12TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
HPD21-00196 01/12/21 15:24 FRAZIER, SAM 16TH STREET / 3RD AVENUE, Warrant Service/Execution
HPD21-00192 01/12/21 10:13 GREEN, ARAA 28TH ST / ROBY RD, HUNTINGTON, WV Possession of Marijuana
HPD21-00190 01/12/21 06:52 PARSONS, DAVID 1400 block 16TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV Disorderly Conduct; trespassing
HPD21-00189 01/12/21 03:27 FERGUSON, JADEN W 4TH ST / WASHINGTON AVE, Paraphernalia