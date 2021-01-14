Cabell Utilizes Staged Plan to Return to In-Person Learning

At their Special Board Meeting Thursday, January 14, 2021, the Cabell County Board of Education approved a return to in-person learning for most Cabell County Schools students beginning Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

The Board adopted the “Re-entry to School Plan” introduced by Superintendent Ryan Saxe with some modifications. The plan includes the implementation of a “Revised Blended Schedule” designed to strike a balance between all-remote learning and a full return to in-person instruction.

Elementary, middle and high school students will be divided into two attendance cohorts; students on an “A Week Schedule” and students on a “B Week Schedule.” These attendance cohorts will alternate each week, with one cohort of students attending school in-person three days, and the other group attending school in-person two days. Wednesdays will no longer be remote learning days. Students will attend school in-person beginning January 20 on the “B Week Schedule."



“We received extensive input from a variety of district stakeholders and have carefully considered all suggestions and concerns expressed,” says Superintendent Saxe. “Almost everyone echoed the belief that what is best for children is a quick return to in-person learning. However, we also want to take every step we can to ensure the safety of students and employees. The ‘Revised Blended Schedule’ being implemented for second semester will provide additional in-person instruction for most students while allowing schools to maintain adequate social distancing.”

Saxe adds the goal of the plan is to return all students to full-time, in-person instruction once employees who have expressed the desire to receive the COVID-19 vaccination have been offered the opportunity to receive both the initial and follow-up booster shots.

“As we complete our employee vaccination clinics, the Board will vote on a recommended date to return all students to full-time, in-person instruction. This return date will be set in consultation with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and the district’s Chief Health Officer. So far, we’re been making very good progress toward completing employee vaccinations. By the end of the week, the district is on track to have administered the first shot to more than half of our employees.”

The “Re-entry to School Plan” approved by the Board of Education also states:

Elementary and middle school students will follow the Revised Blended Schedule no matter the color code designated by the WVDHHR.



High school students will follow the Revised Blended Schedule unless the county is designated with a red color code. If designated as red, high school students will move to all-remote learning. Once the county has moved out of the red color code, a date for return to in-person instruction for high schools will be announced. The determination of a return to in-person instruction date for high schools will be made in consultation with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and the district’s Chief Health Officer.





Pre-K students will attend classes in-person either on a Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday schedule, based on last names as indicated by the regular “A Week Schedule” or “B Week Schedule.”

Pre-K students will not attend school on Wednesdays.





Crossroads Academy students will attend school in-person five days a week beginning January 20.





Adult program students will attend school five days a week beginning January 20.





The district and all schools will continue to follow the health and safety guidelines in place since the beginning of the school year.