WV Marquee Showtimes: Marksman , Comebacks Added

Beckley, WV

Marquee Galleria 14

The Marksman (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:15, 4:00, 6:15, 7:00, 9:05, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 12:15, 1:00, 3:15, 4:00, 6:15, 7:00, 9:05, 9:45

Mon: 12:15, 1:00, 3:15, 4:00, 6:15, 7:00

Tue - Thu: 3:15, 4:00, 6:15, 7:00



News of the World (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



Pinocchio (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sat: 12:40, 9:30

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Mon: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Tue - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Promising Young Woman (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 9:50 PM

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Mon: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat & Sun: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Mon: 1:30, 5:30

Tue - Thu: 5:30 PM



Fatale (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Mon: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Tue - Thu: 4:15, 7:15



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat & Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Mon: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Tue - Thu: 4:05, 7:05



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Reserved

Fri: 4:00, 6:25, 8:50

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 4:00, 6:25, 8:50

Mon: 12:20, 4:00, 6:25

Tue - Thu: 4:00, 6:25



Freaky (R) Reserved

Fri - Sun: 6:10, 8:45

Mon - Thu: 6:10 PM



Come Play (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:25, 6:25, 9:25

Sat & Sun: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25

Mon: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25

Tue - Thu: 3:25, 6:25



The War with Grandpa (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sat & Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Mon: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:20 PM

Sat - Mon: 12:20, 3:20

Tue - Thu: 3:20 PM



Sing (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:40 PM

Sat - Mon: 12:40, 3:40

Tue - Thu: 3:40 PM



The Emperor's New Groove (G) FBC21; Reserved

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:30

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:30

Mon: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Tue - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



The Dark Crystal (PG) FBC21; Reserved

Fri - Sun: 6:45, 9:15

Mon - Thu: 6:45 PM

Triadelphia, WV

Marquee Highlands 14

The Marksman (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:15, 4:00, 6:15, 7:00, 9:05, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 12:15, 1:00, 3:15, 4:00, 6:15, 7:00, 9:05, 9:45

Mon: 12:15, 1:00, 3:15, 4:00, 6:15, 7:00

Tue: 6:35, 8:15



The Dissident (PG-13)

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:40

Mon: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Tue: 7:00 PM



News of the World (PG-13)

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 6:45 PM



Promising Young Woman (R)

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Mon: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:25 PM



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13)

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat & Sun: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Mon: 1:30, 5:30

Tue: 6:30 PM



Fatale (R)

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Mon: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Tue: 8:10 PM



Monster Hunter (PG-13)

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat & Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Mon: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Tue: 6:50 PM



All My Life (PG-13)

Fri: 6:10 PM

Sat - Mon: 12:10, 6:10

Tue: 6:45 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG)

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 8:00 PM



Buddy Games (R)

Fri: 4:30, 7:30, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 9:50

Mon: 1:30, 4:30, 7:30

Tue: 8:30 PM



Freaky (R)

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Mon: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Tue: 7:40 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG)

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sat & Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Mon: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue: 7:50 PM



The Emperor's New Groove (G) FBC21

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:30

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:30

Mon: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Tue: 8:00 PM



The Dark Crystal (PG) FBC21

Fri - Sun: 3:30, 9:10

Mon: 3:30 PM

Summersville, WV

Marquee Showplace

The Marksman (PG-13) Action; Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Language; Some Disturbing Images; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun & Mon: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri & Sat: 5:30, 9:00

Sun & Mon: 1:30, 5:30



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence

Fri & Sat: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Sun & Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri & Sat: 4:15, 7:15, 9:50

Sun & Mon: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Huntington, WV

Marquee Pullman Square 16

The Marksman (PG-13) Action; Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Language; Some Disturbing Images; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:15, 4:00, 6:15, 7:00, 9:05, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 12:15, 1:00, 3:15, 4:00, 6:15, 7:00, 9:05, 9:45

Mon: 12:15, 1:00, 3:15, 4:00, 6:15, 7:00

Tue - Thu: 3:15, 4:00, 6:15, 7:00



The Dissident (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Violence

Fri - Sun: 6:00, 8:45

Mon - Thu: 6:00 PM



News of the World (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



Pinocchio (PG-13) Disturbing Images

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Mon: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Tue - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Promising Young Woman (R) Drug Use; Language; Some Sexual Material; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; Violence

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Mon: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat & Sun: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Mon: 1:30, 5:30

Tue - Thu: 5:30 PM



Fatale (R) Language; Sexual Content; Violence

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Mon: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Tue - Thu: 4:15, 7:15



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat & Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Mon: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Tue - Thu: 4:05, 7:05



Half Brothers (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Language; Violence

Fri: 3:55, 6:55, 9:35

Sat & Sun: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:35

Mon: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55

Tue - Thu: 3:55, 6:55



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:25, 6:25, 9:20

Sat & Sun: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:20

Mon: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25

Tue - Thu: 3:25, 6:25



Let Him Go (R) Violence

Fri - Sun: 3:00, 8:35

Mon - Thu: 3:00 PM



Come Play (PG-13) Frightening Images; Language; Terror

Fri: 3:45, 6:25, 8:55

Sat & Sun: 12:35, 3:45, 6:25, 8:55

Mon: 12:35, 3:45, 6:25

Tue - Thu: 3:45, 6:25



Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence

Fri: 6:05 PM

Sat - Mon: 12:00, 6:05

Tue - Thu: 6:05 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:05, 8:35

Sat & Sun: 12:05, 3:05, 5:50, 8:35

Mon: 12:05, 3:05, 5:50

Tue - Thu: 3:05, 5:50



The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) Action; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:20 PM

Sat - Mon: 12:20, 3:20

Tue - Thu: 3:20 PM



Sing (PG) Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:40 PM

Sat - Mon: 12:40, 3:40

Tue - Thu: 3:40 PM



The Emperor's New Groove (G) FBC21

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:30

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:30

Mon: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Tue - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



The Dark Crystal (PG) FBC21; Mild Violence; Some Frightening Images

Fri - Sun: 6:20, 8:50

Mon - Thu: 6:20 PM

Charleston, WV

Marquee Southridge

The Marksman (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Mon: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



The Marksman (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:05

Sat & Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:05

Mon: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



News of the World (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



Promising Young Woman (R) Reserved

Fri - Sun: 7:00, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 7:00 PM



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat & Sun: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Mon: 1:30, 5:30

Tue - Thu: 5:30 PM



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:30, 8:00

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 4:30, 8:00

Mon: 12:30, 4:30

Tue - Thu: 4:30 PM



Fatale (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Mon: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Tue - Thu: 4:15, 7:15



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat & Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Mon: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Tue - Thu: 4:05, 7:05



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Mon: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Tue - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:20 PM

Sat - Mon: 12:20, 3:20

Tue - Thu: 3:20 PM



Sing (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:40 PM

Sat - Mon: 12:40, 3:40

Tue - Thu: 3:40 PM



The Emperor's New Groove (G) FBC21; Reserved

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:30

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:30

Mon: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Tue - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



The Dark Crystal (PG) Reserved

Fri - Sun: 6:25, 9:25

Mon - Thu: 6:25 PM

Wytheville, VA

Wythville 8

The Marksman (PG-13) Action; Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Language; Some Disturbing Images; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun & Mon: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue: 7:00 PM



News of the World (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun & Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 6:50 PM



Promising Young Woman (R) Drug Use; Language; Some Sexual Material; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; Violence

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun & Mon: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:10 PM



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Sun & Mon: 1:30, 5:30

Tue: 6:45 PM



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sun & Mon: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Tue: 7:05 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sun & Mon: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Tue: 6:40 PM



Let Him Go (R) Violence

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:25

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25

Sun & Mon: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Tue: 7:00 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sun & Mon: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue: 7:15 PM