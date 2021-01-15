13,288 New Businesses Registered in WV in 2020

Charleston, W. Va. – The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office registered 1,064 new businesses statewide during the month of December 2020, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Kanawha County led the state for the month with a total of 89 new businesses. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Monongalia, Berkeley, Cabell, Jefferson and Wood counties also had notable growth during the month.

A total of 69 business entities registered in Monongalia County in December 2020. In Berkeley County, 62 businesses registered. Cabell County saw 47 new business registrations, and Jefferson and Wood Counties each registered 42 new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,288 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 14.09% growth for the calendar year. To review county-by-county growth, visit our

.

BUSINESS & LICENSING SERVICES

While all Secretary of State offices are currently closed for in-person public services, staff continues to perform and process all Business & Licensing requests.

In early October, the office announced its new online

, which allows for 24-hour access to online services for registration and filings relating to Notaries, Charitable Organizations, Professional Fundraisers, Private Investigators, Marriage Celebrants, Athlete Agents, Scrap Metal Dealers, Trademarks and Apostilles.

Nearly all business filings can still be completed online through the business portal at

.

For immediate assistance, contact the Business & Licensing Division at 304-558-8000.