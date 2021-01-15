Most read
Huntington Police Incidents / Arrests Jan. 14 include suspected Homicide
Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description
HPD21-00228 01/14/21 00:40 400 block 31ST STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Seizure of Evidence
HPD21-00227 01/13/21 22:21 4200 block MAGAZINE AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Harassment; Brandishing Criminal
HPD21-00225 01/13/21 19:54 500 block W 9TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Petit Larceny Criminal
HPD21-00224 01/12/21 15:30 WASHINGTON SQ, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal
HPD21-00222 01/13/21 15:55 1531 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Criminal
HPD21-00220 01/13/21 15:00 29TH STREET / 3RD AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal
HPD21-00219 01/13/21 15:23 13TH AVE / 3 1/2 ALLEY, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Criminal
HPD21-00218 01/13/21 13:16 27TH ST / 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Possession of a Controlled Substance Criminal
HPD21-00216 01/13/21 13:29 1300 block MADISON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal
HPD21-00215 01/12/21 17:30 500 block W 10TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal
HPD21-00214 01/13/21 09:30 1200 block 5TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Criminal
HPD21-00213 01/13/21 11:00 500 block W 10TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Petit Larceny Criminal
HPD21-00211 11/12/20 10:57 4TH ST / 7TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Information Report
HPD21-00210 01/13/21 10:55 1500 block HAL GREER BLVD, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Obstructing officer; Disorderly Conduct Criminal
HPD21-00209 01/13/21 04:34 500 BLOCK / 9 1/2 ALLEY, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Burglary Tools; 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Criminal
HPD21-00207 01/13/21 00:15 400 block NORWAY AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Parked More Than 18" From Curb; Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Criminal
HPD21-00206 01/13/21 01:04 400 block 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Paraphernalia Criminal
HPD21-00205 01/13/21 00:43 12TH ST / 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Paraphernalia Criminal
ARRESTS
HPD21-00221 01/13/21 15:59 MYLES, ABDULLAH JR 2400 BLOCK OF 8TH AVENUE, Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Warrant Execution
HPD21-00219 01/13/21 15:23 Ross, Adam 13TH AVE / 3 1/2 ALLEY, HUNTINGTON, 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
HPD21-00218 01/13/21 13:16 MONDOLFI, EDWARD 27TH ST / 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV Possession of a Controlled Substance
HPD21-00212 01/13/21 11:43 ADAMS, CHRISTOPHER 600 BLOCK OF VETERAN'S MEMORIAL DUI less than .150
HPD21-00212 01/13/21 11:43 ADAMS, MARY 600 BLOCK OF VETERAN'S MEMORIAL Possession of a Controlled Substance
HPD21-00210 01/13/21 10:55 BELLOW, MAGGIE 1500 block HAL GREER BLVD, HUNTINGTON, Obstructing officer, disorderly conduct
HPD21-00209 01/13/21 04:34 NAPIER, JAMES 500 BLOCK / 9 1/2 ALLEY, HUNTINGTON, Burglary Tools, Paraphernalia, Intoxicating Substances
HPD21-00206 01/13/21 01:04 GELSEY, TIFFANY 400 block 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Paraphernalia
HPD21-00205 01/13/21 00:43 DUTTON, WILLIAM 12TH ST / 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV Paraphernalia
HPD21-00204 01/12/21 22:15 Dement, Justin 1516 7TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 TRESPASS
HPD21-00204 01/12/21 22:15 HUMPHREY, ELIJAH 1516 7TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 TRESPASS