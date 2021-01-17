2021 Huntington MLK Jr. Day of Observance and Celebration

The program features special remarks by Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert, Vice President for Student Affairs Maurice Cooley and President of Huntington-Cabell Branch NAACP David Wells. Musical selections are also included, as well as readings from the Letter From Birmingham Jail, which was composed by Martin Luther King Jr. in April 1964, discussing a moral responsibility that people have to break unjust laws.“Marshall is pleased to join the Huntington-Cabell Branch of NAACP in this celebration, which lasts in our minds for the entire year ahead,” said Cooley, who is also the vice president for intercultural affairs at Marshall, in a University-issued press release.

“Perhaps, more than any other time that I can recall, now is the moment in our nation’s history that we must rise up to speak about the importance of social and racial justice, freedom of speech, freedom of lawful protest and non-violent methods of resolving our difference in an effort to build a just and equal society for all,” Cooley added. “The legacy and history of Dr. King, tailored in scripture and passion for equal justice, is ever more striking and necessary.”



Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the program will be presented virtually at 6 p.m. on the university’s Facebook page.