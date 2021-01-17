PSC Takes Action on Frontier Bankruptcy Petition

Charleston – The Public Service Commission entered orders Friday in the Frontier Bankruptcy case and the Quality of Service Focused Management Audit.

The two Orders require Frontier to upgrade and maintain its systems. The Commission has imposed strict conditions on Frontier to ensure compliance.

Frontier has committed to spending a minimum of $200 million in capital expenditures in the state by December 31, 2023, and deploying fiber to at least 150,000 West Virginia locations by December 31, 2027. If Frontier does not maintain the budgeted levels of capital expenditures the Commission may initiate a proceeding to establish surety requirements.

“The Commission is pleased with the resolution of these two cases,” said Chairman Charlotte Lane in a press release. “These Orders allow Frontier to proceed with its bankruptcy reorganization, emerge a stronger corporate structure and make much needed investments in West Virginia’s internet infrastructure.”

The Commission will maintain oversight to make sure Frontier fulfills its commitments and investments to West Virginia.

The Commission’s Consumer Advocate Division and the Communication Workers of America, AFL-CIO were intervenors in both cases. Additional information, including both Orders issued today, is available on the Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case Nos. 18-0291-T-P and 20-0400-T-PC.