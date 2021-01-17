Most read
- Jan. 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- Jan. 14 Huntington Police Incident and Arrest Report
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
- 2021 Huntington MLK Jr. Day of Observance and Celebration
- Dogs and Owners Enjoy the New Dog Park Despite Heat
- Jan. 11 Huntington Police Department Incident and Arrest Report
- Huntington Author Jason Blayne Releases New Second-Chance Romance Novel, 'Escaping RiverCreek'
- IMAGE GALLERY: Jabberwocky performs at Party on the Patio at Heritage Station
Jan. 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
HPD21-00268 01/16/21 01:11 - 400 block W. 18th St./Warrant Service/Execution; Trespass
HPD21-00267 01/15/21 21:03 - 3200 block Bradley Rd./Information Report
HPD21-00265 01/15/21 15:29 - 2200 block 5th Ave.
HPD21-00264 12/26/20 06:24 - 10 W. 6th Ave./Petit Larceny
HPD21-00263 12/14/20 00:00 - 900 block 12th Ave./Petit Larceny; Destruction of Property
HPD21-00262 04/15/20 00:00 - 2400 block 9th Ave./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Criminal
HPD21-00261 01/14/21 17:30 - 2400 block Collis Ave./Petit Larceny
HPD21-00260 01/15/21 13:02 - Found Property Recovered Stolen
HPD21-00259 11/25/20 12:45 - 137 W. 8th Ave./Forgery/Uttering; Petit Larceny
HPD21-00258 01/15/21 11:20 - 600 block 10th St./Warrant Service/Execution
HPD21-00257 01/15/21 09:06 - W. 10th St./Adams Ave./Information report
HPD21-00256 01/14/21 17:00 - 800 block 7th Ave./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
HPD21-00254 01/15/21 08:04 - 500 block 6th St./Domestic Battery
HPD21-00253 01/15/21 09:05 - 1600 block 8th Ave./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Domestic Assault
HPD 21-00252 01/15/21 08:22 - 300 BLOCK St. Louis Ave./Paraphernalia Criminal goods Misdemeanor; Warrant Service/Execution
HPD21-00231 01/13/21 18:30 - 2800 block 5th Ave./Petit Larceny
ARRESTS
HPD21-00268 01/16/21 01:11 - FOLLOWAY, EDDIE 400 block W. 18th St./ Warrant Service/Execution, trespass
HPD21-00258 01/15/21 11:20 - BASS, DEJUANA 675 10th St./Warrant Service/Execution
HPD21-00255 01/15/21 09:30 - ELLIS, SIDNEY 1500 block 7th Ave.
HPD21-00255 01/15/21 09:30 - CARSON, KRISTI 1500 block 7th Ave.
HPD21-00255 01/15/21 09:30 - ELLIS, SIDNEY 1500 block 7th Ave./ Burglary Tools
HPD21-00255 01/15/21 09:30 - ELLIS, SIDNEY 1500 Block 7th Ave./Trespass
HPD21-00252 01/15/21 08:22 - BEARD, KELLY 300 block St. Louis Ave./Paraphernalia
HPD21-00251 01/15/21 06:50 - SETTLE, CHRISTOPHER 2100 block of 7th Ave./ Warrant Service/Execution
HPD21-00251 01/15/21 06:50 - SETTLE, CHRISTOPHER 2100 block of 7tj Ave./ Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor
HPD21-00249 01/15/21 00:41 - WITTEN, TIMOTHY 4th Ave. & 10th St./DUI less than .150