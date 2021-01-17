Most read
- Jan. 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- Jan. 14 Huntington Police Incident and Arrest Report
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
- 2021 Huntington MLK Jr. Day of Observance and Celebration
- Dogs and Owners Enjoy the New Dog Park Despite Heat
- Huntington Author Jason Blayne Releases New Second-Chance Romance Novel, 'Escaping RiverCreek'
- Jan. 11 Huntington Police Department Incident and Arrest Report
- IMAGE GALLERY: Jabberwocky performs at Party on the Patio at Heritage Station
OPINION: Michael Rectenwald - The Google Election
These are the kinds of questions I address in this talk. The answers should go a long way toward explaining the disavowed yet blatant attempts on the part of Big Tech internet companies to decide the 2020 election, and much, much more. In terms of the election, they’ve interfered in the election with completely favorable coverage of one candidate and unfavorable content along with the near-complete blackout of favorable content about another. They’ve likewise made a rigged election result appear to be a credible result. Then they’ve censored or banned everyone from the president on down from talking about how the election was rigged. That’s more than an in-kind donation. They may be considered accomplices in a federal election crime. They represent a fraud on public credulity.
Read more at Mises Wire.
Rectenwald is a retired professor of liberal studies at New York University, and author of Springtime for Snowflakes: 'Social Justice' and Its Postmodern Parentage (2018), The Google Archipelago: The Digital Gulag and the Simulation of Freedom (2019) and Thought Criminal (2020)