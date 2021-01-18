Most read
Jan. 17 Huntington Police Department Incident and Arrest Report
HPD21-00283 01/17/21 00:00 - 900 block Madison Ave./ Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Domestic Battery
HPD21-00282 01/16/21 14:00 - 1000 block 10th St./Domestic Assault; Domestic Battery
HPD21-00280 01/14/21 23:59 - 1000 block W. 6th St./Petit Larceny
HPD21-00279 01/16/21 17:20 - 400 block W. 18th St./Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
HPD21-00278 01/15/21 09:00 - 900 block 9th Ave./Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
HPD21-00277 01/16/21 16:22 - 1600 block Arlington Blvd./Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Warrant Service/Execution
HPD21-00276 01/16/21 - 01:25 723 3rd St./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
HPD21-00275 01/16/21 12:30 - 1019 22nd St./Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications
HPD21-00274 01/16/21 12:18 - 436 7th Ave./Information report
HPD21-00272 01/15/21 17:30 - 1614 7th Ave./Petit Larceny; B & E Auto
HPD21-00271 01/15/21 15:30 - 2251 5th Ave./Found Property Information Report
HPD21-00270 01/16/21 08:03 - 200 block 25th St./Paraphernalia
ARRESTS
HPD21-00283 01/17/21 00:00 - PATTERSON, ZACHERY 900 block Madison Ave./ Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; domestic battery
HPD21-00281 01/16/21 19:49 - VAN, KEVIN 1800 block 8th Ave./Fugitive From Justice
HPD21-00277 01/16/21 16:22 - DEMIDOVICH, BRANDON 1600 block Arlington Blvd./Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Warrant Execution
HPD 21 01/16/21 08:03 - MESSINGER, ANDREW 200 block 25th St./Paraphernalia
HPD21-00270 01/16/21 08:03 - ADKINS, TASHA 200 block 25th St./Paraphernalia
HPD21-00268 01/16/21 01:11 - FOLLOWAY, EDDIE 432 W. 18th St./Warrant Service/Execution; Trespass
HPD 21-00269 01/16/21 01:45 626 JOHN MARSHALL DR, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Brandishing Criminal