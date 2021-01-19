Jan. 18 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents, and arrests:

HPD21-00291 01/17/21 22:13 - 1500 block Monroe Ave./ Trespass in Structure or Conveyance

HPD21-00290 01/17/21 21:02 - 300 block 27th St./ Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution; Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse

HPD21-00289 01/14/21 10:34 - W. 9th St/Washington Ave./Paraphernalia

HPD21-00288 01/17/21 14:27 -12th St./7th Ave./ Warrant Service/Execution

HPD21-00286 01/16/21 19:00 - 2906 Overlook Dr./Stolen Auto/Auto Theft

HPD21-00285 01/16/21 17:00 - 1600 block 6th Ave./Petit Larceny; B & E Auto

HPD21-00284 01/17/21 10:38 - 2400 block 3rd Ave./Paraphernalia

HPD21-00283 01/17/21 00:00 - 900 block Madison Ave.-Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Domestic Battery

ARRESTS

HPD21-00294 01/18/21 03:12 - ADAMS, AMANDA 6th St. & 8th Ave./Paraphernalia

HPD21-00294 01/18/21 03:12 - CARTER, STEVEN 6th St. & 8th Ave./Paraphernalia; Intoxicating Substances; Prohibited Acts

HPD21-00292 01/18/21 01:40 - HOLBERT, BRITTANY 2900 block 1st Ave./Possession of a Controlled Substance

HPD21-00291 01/17/21 22:13 - CARMACK, ANTHONY 1500 block Monroe Ave./Trespass in Structure or Conveyance

HPD21-00291 01/17/21 22:13 -LANGDON, ANN 1500 block Monroe Ave./Trespass in Structure or Conveyance

HPD21-00291 01/17/21 22:13 - LANGDON, EDDIE 1500 block Monroe Ave./Trespass in Structure or Conveyance

HPD21-00291 01/17/21 22:13 - SPENCER, JENNIFER 1500 block Monroe Ave./ Trespass in Structure or Conveyance

HPD21-00290 01/17/21 21:02 - CORNELL, TARA 300 block 27th St./Warrant Service/Execution

HPD21-00290 01/17/21 21:02 - BRANNON, BRIAN 300 block 27th St./Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse

HPD21-00290 01/17/21 21:02 - HAMLIN, TIMOTHY 300 block 27th St./Possession of a Controlled Substance; Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse

HPD21-00289 01/14/21 10:34 - STILTNER, JACLYN W. 9th St & Washington Ave./ Paraphernalia

HPD21-00289 01/14/21 10:34 - MAYNARD, STEVEN W. 9th St. & Washington Ave./ Paraphernalia

HPD21-00288 01/17/21 14:27 - DAVIS, MICHAEL 12th St. & 7th Ave./ Warrant Service/Execution

HPD21-00284 01/17/21 10:38 - MEADOWS, JACOB 2400 block 3rd Ave./ Paraphernalia

HPD21-00283 01/17/21 00:00 - PATTERSON, ZACHERY 900 block Madison Ave./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor, Domestic battery