Marshall University Black History Month 2021 Events

4 p.m. Feb. 3 – Presentation by Angela Dodson, a member of Marshall’s Journalism Hall of Fame and the first Black journalist to edit a section of The New York Times. She will read from her book, “Remember the Ladies,” and discuss her life in Huntington, too. Several copies of Dodson’s book will be given away during a drawing. Dr. Gayle Brazeau, dean of the School of Pharmacy, will read her favorite Maya Angelou poem. The School of Pharmacy is co-sponsoring this event, courtesy of Gayle and Daniel Brazeau. Visit

www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum

to find the link to the event



