Marshall University Black History Month 2021 Events
- 4 p.m. Feb. 1– Unveiling a new portrait of Carter G. Woodson. The artist, Sassa Wilkes, is a Marshall graduate. Jack Houvouras, editor of Huntington Quarterly, will unveil his cover with Woodson. Mayor Steve Williams will read the 2021 Black history proclamation. Visit www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum to find the link to the event.
- 4 p.m. Feb. 3 – Presentation by Angela Dodson, a member of Marshall’s Journalism Hall of Fame and the first Black journalist to edit a section of The New York Times. She will read from her book, “Remember the Ladies,” and discuss her life in Huntington, too. Several copies of Dodson’s book will be given away during a drawing. Dr. Gayle Brazeau, dean of the School of Pharmacy, will read her favorite Maya Angelou poem. The School of Pharmacy is co-sponsoring this event, courtesy of Gayle and Daniel Brazeau. Visit www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum to find the link to the event
- 4 p.m. Feb. 10 – “Disparities in Health Care During the Pandemic,” with Jill Upson, chair of the Governor’s Commission on Disparities and executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs; as well as Dean Joseph Shapiro of Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and two additional physicians, Dr. Lauri Andress of West Virginia University and Dr. Leonard White of Marshall. Andress will discuss her research about infant mortality, and White will urge African Americans to get the vaccine. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams will give remarks about how White saved his life. Visit www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum to find the link to the event.
Marshall will also host the following events:
- Noon Fridays, Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26 — BHM Power Hour, Celebrating Black Culture Through Music, will be presented by the Office of Intercultural Affairs, the International Students Office and WMUL at a link to be announced at www.marshall.edu/blackhistorymonth.
- 7 p.m. Feb. 17 — Drive in Movie or Movie Night, presented by the Office of Intercultural Affairs and International Students Office and the Campus Activity Board, at link to be announced at www.marshall.edu/blackhistorymonth.
- 7 p.m. Feb. 24 — A Brief History on the Headwrap, with the Office of Intercultural Affairs and International Students Office at a location to be announced at www.marshall.edu/blackhistorymonth.
- 7 p.m. Feb. 25 — Bow Ties & Heels (Dressing & Preparing for Success), presented by the Office of Intercultural Affairs, the International Students Office and Marshall University Black Alumni Association, at a location to be at www.marshall.edu/blackhistorymonth.