Marquee Pullman Weekend Lineup Adds John Carpenter's "The Thing" as Comeback

New movies remain scarce, particularly from the major studios, but Indies such as "Our Friend, "Brothers by Blood," and John Carpenters 1982 remake of "The Thing" will be added to cinema screens.





OUR FRIEND

the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague family - journalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his vibrant wife Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and their two young daughters - and how their lives are upended by Nicole's heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer. As Matt's responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couple's best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.

BROTHERS BY BLOOD

In the City of Brotherly Love, eight-year-old Peter Flood helplessly watches on as his little sister is killed by a neighbor's reckless driving. Tormented with grief and resentment, his father finds revenge as the only solution, leaving lasting generational wounds. Thirty years later, Peter still wrestles with the guilt he feels over his sister's death and his father's vengeance. As he tries to distance himself from the criminal family business, his cousin, Michael, becomes more powerful in the hierarchy. Bonded by blood, neither man can escape violence as they are dragged further into a chilling cycle of betrayal and retribution.

THE THING

A group of scientists at a remote Antarctic outpost are threatened by an alien life form that inhabits its victims. Soon the men are overcome by fear and paranoia: who is still human and who is possessed by “The Thing?” Not a box office hit when first released, but, thanks to a huge fan following and critical reassessment, is now considered a modern horror classic. (“Man is the warmest place to hide.”) Rated R

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 48 min.Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Teresa Ruiz, Juan Pablo Raba, Dylan Kenin, Grayson Berry, Luce Rains, Alex Knight, Chase Mullins, Dominic CancelliereRobert LorenzDrama/Western1 hr. 58 min.Tom Hanks, Helena ZengelPaul GreengrassSciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 05 min.Federico Ielapi, Robert Benigni, Gigi Prioetti, Rocco Papaleo, Massimo Ceccherini, Marine Vacth, Alida Baldari Calabria, Miara Pia Timo, Massimiliano Gallo, Gianfranco GalloMatteo GarroneSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 48 min.Carey Mulligan, Laverne Cox, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie BrittonEmerald FennellAction/Adventure2 hr. 31 min.Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie NielsenPatty JenkinsSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 42 min.Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Danny Pino, Tyrin Turner, Damaris LewisDeon TaylorSciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 45 min.Mila Jovovich, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, Ron Pearlman, Tony Jaa, Tip T.I. HarrisPaul W.S AndersonComedy1 hr. 36 min.Luis Gerard Méndez, Connor Del Rio, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Bianca MarroquinLuke GreenfieldAnimation1 hr. 35 min.Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie TranJoel CrawfordDrama/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 54 min.Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Jeffrey Donovan, Booboo Stewart, Lesley ManvilleThomas BezuchaHorror1 hr. 36 min.Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.Jacob ChaseAction/Adventure/Drama1 hr. 32 min.Liam Neeson, Jai Courtney, Kate Walsh, Robert Patrick, Jeffrey DonovanMark WilliamsComedy/Family1 hr. 34 min.Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher WalkenTim HillAnimation, Comedy, Family1 hr. 26 min.Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Tiffany Haddish, Patton OswaldChris RenaudAnimation, Comedy1 hr. 48 min.Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Saunders, Peter SerafinowiczGarth JenningsAnimation, Comedy1 hr. 18 min.David Spade, John Goodman, Eartha Kitt, Patrick Warburton, Owen WilsonMark DindalHorror, SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 49 min.Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter, David Clennon, Keith David, Richard A. Dysart, Charles Hallahan, Peter Maloney, Richard MasurJohn Carpenter