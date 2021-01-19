Most read
Marquee Pullman Weekend Lineup Adds John Carpenter's "The Thing" as Comeback
OUR FRIEND
the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague family - journalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his vibrant wife Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and their two young daughters - and how their lives are upended by Nicole's heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer. As Matt's responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couple's best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.
BROTHERS BY BLOOD
In the City of Brotherly Love, eight-year-old Peter Flood helplessly watches on as his little sister is killed by a neighbor's reckless driving. Tormented with grief and resentment, his father finds revenge as the only solution, leaving lasting generational wounds. Thirty years later, Peter still wrestles with the guilt he feels over his sister's death and his father's vengeance. As he tries to distance himself from the criminal family business, his cousin, Michael, becomes more powerful in the hierarchy. Bonded by blood, neither man can escape violence as they are dragged further into a chilling cycle of betrayal and retribution.
THE THING
A group of scientists at a remote Antarctic outpost are threatened by an alien life form that inhabits its victims. Soon the men are overcome by fear and paranoia: who is still human and who is possessed by “The Thing?” Not a box office hit when first released, but, thanks to a huge fan following and critical reassessment, is now considered a modern horror classic. (“Man is the warmest place to hide.”) Rated R
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
TRAILER ▶
THE MARKSMANPG-13Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Teresa Ruiz, Juan Pablo Raba, Dylan Kenin, Grayson Berry, Luce Rains, Alex Knight, Chase Mullins, Dominic Cancelliere
DIRECTOR
Robert Lorenz
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Language; Some Disturbing Images; Violence12:15PM1:00PM3:15PM4:00PM6:15PM7:00PM9:05PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
NEWS OF THE WORLDPG-13Drama/Western
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel
DIRECTOR
Paul Greengrass
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
PINOCCHIOPG-13SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 05 min.
CAST
Federico Ielapi, Robert Benigni, Gigi Prioetti, Rocco Papaleo, Massimo Ceccherini, Marine Vacth, Alida Baldari Calabria, Miara Pia Timo, Massimiliano Gallo, Gianfranco Gallo
DIRECTOR
Matteo Garrone
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
PROMISING YOUNG WOMANRSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Carey Mulligan, Laverne Cox, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton
DIRECTOR
Emerald Fennell
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Use; Language; Some Sexual Material; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; Violence7:10PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
WONDER WOMAN 1984PG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen
DIRECTOR
Patty Jenkins
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Suggestive Material; Violence1:30PM5:30PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
FATALERSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Danny Pino, Tyrin Turner, Damaris Lewis
DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual Content; Violence1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
MONSTER HUNTERPG-13SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Mila Jovovich, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, Ron Pearlman, Tony Jaa, Tip T.I. Harris
DIRECTOR
Paul W.S Anderson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Creature Terror; Violence1:05PM4:05PM7:05PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
HALF BROTHERSPG-13Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Luis Gerard Méndez, Connor Del Rio, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Bianca Marroquin
DIRECTOR
Luke Greenfield
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Language; Violence12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
THE CROODS: A NEW AGEPGAnimation
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie Tran
DIRECTOR
Joel Crawford
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Mild Peril; Rude Humor12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:20PM TRAILER ▶
LET HIM GORDrama/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Jeffrey Donovan, Booboo Stewart, Lesley Manville
DIRECTOR
Thomas Bezucha
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DViolence12:15PM3:15PM6:05PM9:25PM TRAILER ▶
COME PLAYPG-13Horror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.
DIRECTOR
Jacob Chase
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Language; Terror12:35PM3:45PM6:30PM8:55PM TRAILER ▶
HONEST THIEFPG-13Action/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Liam Neeson, Jai Courtney, Kate Walsh, Robert Patrick, Jeffrey Donovan
DIRECTOR
Mark Williams
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence6:05PM9:25PM TRAILER ▶
THE WAR WITH GRANDPAPGComedy/Family
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher Walken
DIRECTOR
Tim Hill
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material12:05PM3:05PM5:50PM8:35PM TRAILER ▶
THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2PGAnimation, Comedy, Family
1 hr. 26 min.
CAST
Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Tiffany Haddish, Patton Oswald
DIRECTOR
Chris Renaud
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Rude Humor12:20PM3:20PM TRAILER ▶
SINGPGAnimation, Comedy
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Saunders, Peter Serafinowicz
DIRECTOR
Garth Jennings
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Rude Humor12:40PM3:40PM TRAILER ▶
THE EMPEROR'S NEW GROOVEGAnimation, Comedy
1 hr. 18 min.
CAST
David Spade, John Goodman, Eartha Kitt, Patrick Warburton, Owen Wilson
DIRECTOR
Mark Dindal
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFBC2112:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:30PM TRAILER ▶
THE THING (1982)RHorror, SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter, David Clennon, Keith David, Richard A. Dysart, Charles Hallahan, Peter Maloney, Richard Masur
DIRECTOR
John Carpenter
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; FBC21; Gory Scenes; Language; Scary Images; Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM