Marquee Pullman Weekend Lineup Adds John Carpenter's "The Thing" as Comeback

 Tuesday, January 19, 2021 - 23:20 Updated 18 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor

New movies remain scarce, particularly from the major studios, but Indies such as "Our Friend, "Brothers by Blood," and John Carpenters 1982 remake of "The Thing" will be added to cinema screens. 


OUR FRIEND

the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague family - journalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his vibrant wife Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and their two young daughters - and how their lives are upended by Nicole's heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer. As Matt's responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couple's best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.

 

BROTHERS BY BLOOD

In the City of Brotherly Love, eight-year-old Peter Flood helplessly watches on as his little sister is killed by a neighbor's reckless driving. Tormented with grief and resentment, his father finds revenge as the only solution, leaving lasting generational wounds. Thirty years later, Peter still wrestles with the guilt he feels over his sister's death and his father's vengeance. As he tries to distance himself from the criminal family business, his cousin, Michael, becomes more powerful in the hierarchy. Bonded by blood, neither man can escape violence as they are dragged further into a chilling cycle of betrayal and retribution.

 

THE THING

A group of scientists at a remote Antarctic outpost are threatened by an alien life form that inhabits its victims. Soon the men are overcome by fear and paranoia: who is still human and who is possessed by “The Thing?” Not a box office hit when first released, but, thanks to a huge fan following and critical reassessment, is now considered a modern horror classic. (“Man is the warmest place to hide.”) Rated R

 

 

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

 

