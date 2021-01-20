Most read
Jan 19 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
HPD21-00309 01/19/21 02:45 - 2800 block 5th Ave./Intoxicating Substances; Prohibited Acts
HPD21-00308 01/18/21 22:05 - 500 block 20th St./Battery
HPD21-00307 01/18/21 20:20 - 400 block W. 3rd Ave./Possession of Contraband
HPD21-00306 01/18/21 16:00 - W. 5th Ave./Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
HPD21-00303 12/20/20 15:42 - 900 block Monroe Ave./Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
HPD21-00302 01/17/21 16:15 - 1200 block Jackson Ave./Petit Larceny
HPD21-00301 01/17/21 09:30 - 200 block W. 7th Ave./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
HPD21-00300 01/18/21 13:51 - 500 block 20th St./Shoplifting - 3rd Offense
HPD21-00298 01/16/21 09:00 - 2100 block 8th Ave./Battery
HPD21-00297 01/18/21 09:35 - 600 block 10th St./Threats of terrorist acts; False Alarm of Fire
HPD21-00294 01/18/21 03:12 - 6th St. & 8th Ave./Intoxicating Substances; Prohibited Acts
HPD21-00292 01/18/21 01:40 - 2900 1st Ave./Possession of a Controlled Substance
ARRESTS
HPD21-00310 01/19/21 03:00 - ASBURY, JOSHUA W. 6th St. & Washington Ave./Fleeing and obstructing an officer; no vehicle
HPD21-00309 01/19/21 02:45 - HUNT, ADAM 2800 block 5th Ave./Intoxicating Substances; Prohibited Act; Paraphernalia
HPD21-00307 01/18/21 20:20 - HART, SAMUEL 400 block W. 3rd Ave./Possession of Contraband
HPD21-00300 01/18/21 13:51 - POWELL, CHAD 500 block 20th St./Shoplifting - 3rd Offense
HPD21-00297 01/18/21 09:35 - FRANKLIN, JOHN 600 Block 10th St./False Alarm of Fire; Threats of terrorist acts
HPD21-00294 01/18/21 03:12 - ADAMS, AMANDA 6th St. & 8th Ave./Paraphernalia
HPD21-00294 01/18/21 03:12 CARTER, STEVEN 6th St. & 8th Ave./Intoxicating Substances; Prohibited Acts; Paraphernalia
HPD21-00292 01/18/21 01:40 - HOLBERT, BRITTANY 2900 1st Ave./Possession of a Controlled Substance