Huntington Police Incidents / Arrests

These are incidents and arrests reported Jan. 20 by the Huntington Police Department

Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description

HPD21-00336 01/20/21 02:27 500 block WASHINGTON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Petit Larceny Criminal

HPD21-00335 01/20/21 03:27 1300 / 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Found Property Seizure of Evidence

HPD21-00324 01/19/21 15:00 1700 block JACKSON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 information report Information Report

HPD21-00323 01/15/21 19:00 1000 block VIRGINIA AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; B & E Auto Criminal

HPD21-00322 12/26/20 16:00 1800 block EASTWOOD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Criminal

HPD21-00320 01/19/21 14:30 400 block W 7TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 information report Information Report

HPD21-00318 01/19/21 12:30 600 block 10TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Grand Larceny Criminal

HPD21-00316 01/19/21 08:40 2400 block 3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Battery Criminal

HPD21-00315 01/19/21 09:28 1900 block MONROE AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Operation of Vehicle without evidence of registration; Parking in Wrong Direction; 48 hour Parking Violation Tow-In

HPD21-00314 01/19/21 08:52 500 block 9TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Found Property

HPD21-00313 01/13/21 09:00 900 BLOCK OF 28TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 48 hour Parking Violation Tow-In

HPD21-00312 01/14/21 09:47 2500 BLOCK OF COLLIS AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 48 hour Parking Violation Tow-In

HPD21-00311 01/13/21 08:06 1100 BLOCK OF 9TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 48 hour Parking Violation Tow-In

HPD21-00310 01/19/21 03:00 W 6TH ST / WASHINGTON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV Obstructing officer; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle Criminal

HPD21-00309 01/19/21 02:45 2800 block 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Criminal

ARRESTS

HPD21-00334 01/20/21 00:00 TWYMAN, RODNEY POGUE ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Domestic Battery

HPD21-00331 01/19/21 21:56 MOORE, RYAN 826 8TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor

HPD21-00331 01/19/21 21:56 MOORE, RYAN 800 BLOCK 8TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV Warrant Service/Execution

HPD21-00325 01/19/21 15:41 ADKINS, CHRISTOPHER 15TH ST / 9TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; warrant execution

HPD21-00319 01/19/21 13:21 WELLMAN, KRISTINA 28TH ST / 8TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV Possession of Marijuana