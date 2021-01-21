Most read
AFT-WV Files for Temporary Injunction to Block In Person Learning
Filed in Kanawha County on behalf of all state teachers and personnel, the complaint asks that schools remain closed until employees receive their second dose of vaccine.
Click below to read the full complaint.
- Complaint for TRO on in person learning (562.33 KB)