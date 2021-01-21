AFT-WV Files for Temporary Injunction to Block In Person Learning

Citing the lack of vaccination of teachers and other personnel, AFT-WV has sought a court injunction to prevent WV Board of Education from mandating a return to "in person" whether five days a week or on a blended schedule. Three counties have defied the state board --- Gilmer, Marion and Taylor ---and the state board postponed consideration of disciplinary action against them.

Filed in Kanawha County on behalf of all state teachers and personnel, the complaint asks that schools remain closed until employees receive their second dose of vaccine.

