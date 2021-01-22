Marshall School of Art and Design to open new exhibits

The Marshall University School of Art and Design will open new exhibits this month with the start of the spring semester. “Trace Elements” will be on view from Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Feb. 19, in the Birke Art Gallery in Smith Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus. Meanwhile, the 10th Annual National Juried Exhibition will be on view Jan. 19-Feb. 12, in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery in the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington. Both will have virtual receptions and artist talks available to all online and offer in-person viewings at the galleries, though viewings may be limited or subject to change because of COVID-19.

“Trace Elements” brings together the work of two artists, Monika Meler, and Matthew Kolodziej. Both artists create densely layered, abstract works that mimic complex processes at the intersection of time and place. Meler is a printmaker who grew up in Poland and immigrated to the United States. Her years spent in Poland and Chicago influenced her work.

Kolodziej is a painter who explores themes of time, dislocation and forming perceptions. He has background in archaeology and theater set-building, and his works use references to architecture and archaeology.

All are invited to attend a virtual reception at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. Anyone interested in attending the virtual reception or artist talk may find out how by visiting www.marshall.edu/art-galleries and clicking the “News and Events” tab. Attendees will see images from the exhibition and will be treated to an interview with Meler and Kolodziej, facilitated by Gallery Director Jamie Platt.

The 10th Annual National Juried Exhibition features works from artists throughout the nation. The artworks are blind juried by an arts professional outside Marshall University who makes selections to create a cohesive exhibition. This year's juror is Jason Franz, an artist and curator based in Cincinnati, Ohio, who is the founding director of celebrated nonprofit art space, "Manifest."

For the 10th Annual National Juried Exhibition, Franz has selected 25 works of art by 16 artists, including prints, paintings, drawings, ceramics, photography and sculpture. One unusual piece in the exhibition is a beautifully crafted piece of furniture made in the mid-century modern aesthetic by Huntington artist Chase Marcum.

“This annual exhibition is always exciting because of the variety of artwork,” Platt said. “It is unusual to see an exhibition with work by so many artists at once. This year’s exhibition is special. Jason Franz has curated an exhibition of exceptional quality. I cannot wait for everyone to see it.”

All are invited to a virtual reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. Anyone interested in attending the virtual reception may find out how by visiting www.marshall.edu/art-galleries and clicking the “News and Events” tab. Attendees to the virtual reception will see images of the artwork, hear the juror’s thoughts about the show and learn which four of the artists in the show have won awards.

Both of the School Art and Design’s galleries will be open to the public; however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, programming will look different in some ways. The Birke Art Gallery inside Smith Hall will host in-person exhibitions, though the hours may vary. Visitors are strongly cautioned to call the gallery director at 304-696-4312 or check the website, www.marshall.edu/art-galleries for up-to-date information.

The Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery, located inside the Visual Arts Center across from Pullman Square, will be open to the public Monday through Friday by appointment only. Call 304-696-7299 or send an e-mail request to tylert@marshall.edu to make an appointment. Visitors to either gallery are required to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Virtual receptions and artist talks will be free and open to all.