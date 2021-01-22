Marshall University news--Marshall University offers 2021 summer research internships for undergraduates

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Students can apply now for two undergraduate biomedical research internship opportunities at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Now in its 12th year, the Summer Research Internship for Undergraduate Minority Students offers nine weeks of graduate-level research in the field of biomedical sciences. Participants receive formal research training while expanding their learning experience through workshops, seminars on current topics, mentoring and professional networking. The internship includes a $3,000 stipend, free room and board and assistance with travel expenses.

Deadline to apply for the Summer Research Internship for Undergraduate Minority Students is Feb. 12. To apply, or for more information, visit jcesom.marshall.edu/research/srims or contact srims@marshall.edu. If the school is unable to offer an in-person experience due to COVID-19, plans are underway to offer virtual internships.

The American Heart Association also hosts an undergraduate internship in collaboration with the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Participation is open to all students enrolled full-time at Marshall University and neighboring institutions who will not have graduated by August 2021. The internship includes a $4,000 stipend and the opportunity to conduct research in state-of-the-art facilities alongside experienced faculty. Interns will also present the findings of their research projects at the West Virginia Summer Research Symposium. Housing is not included.

Deadline to apply for the American Heart Association internship is Feb. 22. To apply or for more information, visit jcesom.marshall.edu/AHA or contact santanam@marshall.edu or mangiaru@marshall.edu.

Both internships run June 1 through July 27, 2021.