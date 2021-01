WV Marquee Cinemas Showtimes Week of Jan. 22

It's a late January weekend where pandemic conerns still hold patrons from returning to the cinemas. Some stay closed. Some run part time. Studios hold back their mainstream choices. This week no new film goes into pandemic "wide" release leaving holdovers, Wonder Woman 84, Marksman, and Crods to jostle for a Pandemic January weekend win.

And word has come that 007 hasn't found a formula to crack Covid 19, so he and his secret agents have decided to stay sheltered until fall. Hopefully, vaccines will stabilize the pandemic . Recent news clips suggest hospitalizations and deaths have started dropping again. The new President has toughened masking and other rules. Still, cinemas need more new "A" list films to fill their limited seating in all auditoriums. With masks , strict Cinema Safe procedures, and social distancing, there has et to be a report of a virus case attributed to watching a flick indoors.

Support your local cinema. As the pandemic continues, movie houses have added private screenings, take home bags of hot and buttery theatre pop corn, and it'll soon be time for drive ins to reopen.

MARQUEE WV SHOWTIMES ...

BECKLEY, WV

Our Friend (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



The Marksman (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



News of the World (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



Pinocchio (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Promising Young Woman (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 7:10, 9:50

Sun - Thu: 7:10 PM



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30

Mon - Thu: 5:30 PM



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Mon - Thu: 4:05, 7:05



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Reserved

Fri: 4:00, 6:25, 8:50

Sat: 12:20, 4:00, 6:25, 8:50

Sun: 12:20, 4:00, 6:25

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 6:25



Freaky (R) Reserved

Fri: 3:25, 6:10, 9:00

Sat: 12:25, 3:25, 6:10, 9:00

Sun: 12:25, 3:25, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:25, 6:10



Come Play (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:25, 6:25, 9:25

Sat: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25

Sun: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25

Mon - Thu: 3:25, 6:25



The War with Grandpa (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:20 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20 PM



Sing (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



The Emperor's New Groove (G) FBC21; Reserved

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:30

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:30

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



The Thing (1982) (R) FBC21; Reserved

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10

TRIADELPHIA, WV

The Marksman (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue: 8:15 PM



The Dissident (PG-13)

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Tue: 7:00 PM



News of the World (PG-13)

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue: 6:45 PM



Promising Young Woman (R)

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:25 PM



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13)

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30

Tue: 6:30 PM



Fatale (R)

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Tue: 8:10 PM



Monster Hunter (PG-13)

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Tue: 6:50 PM



All My Life (PG-13)

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:10

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Tue: 6:45 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG)

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 8:00 PM



Buddy Games (R)

Fri: 4:30, 7:30, 9:50

Sat: 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 9:50

Sun: 1:30, 4:30, 7:30

Tue: 8:30 PM



Freaky (R)

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Tue: 7:40 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG)

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue: 7:50 PM



The Emperor's New Groove (G) FBC21

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:30

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:30

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Tue: 8:00 PM



The Thing (1982) (R) FBC21

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:15 PM

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

The Marksman (PG-13) Action; Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Language; Some Disturbing Images; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri & Sat: 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence

Fri & Sat: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri & Sat: 4:15, 7:15, 9:50

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

HUNTINGTON, WV

The Marksman (PG-13) Action; Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Language; Some Disturbing Images; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:15, 4:00, 6:15, 7:00, 9:05, 9:45

Sat: 12:15, 1:00, 3:15, 4:00, 6:15, 7:00, 9:05, 9:45

Sun: 12:15, 1:00, 3:15, 4:00, 6:15, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 4:00, 6:15, 7:00



News of the World (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



Pinocchio (PG-13) Disturbing Images

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 9:40

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Promising Young Woman (R) Drug Use; Language; Some Sexual Material; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; Violence

Fri & Sat: 7:10, 9:50

Sun - Thu: 7:10 PM



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30

Mon - Thu: 5:30 PM



Fatale (R) Language; Sexual Content; Violence

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Mon - Thu: 4:05, 7:05



Half Brothers (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Language; Violence

Fri: 3:55, 6:55, 9:35

Sat: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:35

Sun: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55

Mon - Thu: 3:55, 6:55



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:25, 6:25, 9:20

Sat: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:20

Sun: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25

Mon - Thu: 3:25, 6:25



Let Him Go (R) Violence

Fri: 3:15, 6:05, 9:25

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:05, 9:25

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:05

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:05



Come Play (PG-13) Frightening Images; Language; Terror

Fri: 3:45, 6:30, 8:55

Sat: 12:35, 3:45, 6:30, 8:55

Sun: 12:35, 3:45, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:30



Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence

Fri & Sat: 6:05, 9:25

Sun - Thu: 6:05 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:05 PM

Sat: 12:05, 3:05, 5:50, 8:35

Sun: 12:05, 3:05, 5:50

Mon - Thu: 3:05, 5:50



The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) Action; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:20 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20 PM



Sing (PG) Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:40 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40 PM



The Emperor's New Groove (G) FBC21

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:30

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:30

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



The Thing (1982) (R) Disturbing Images; FBC21; Gory Scenes; Language; Scary Images; Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; Violence

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10

CHARLESTON, WV

Our Friend (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



The Marksman (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



The Marksman (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:05

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:05

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



News of the World (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



Promising Young Woman (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 6:30, 9:20

Sun - Thu: 6:30 PM



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri & Sat: 5:30, 9:00

Sun - Thu: 5:30 PM



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:30, 8:00

Sat: 12:30, 4:30, 8:00

Sun: 12:30, 4:30

Mon - Thu: 4:30 PM



Fatale (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Mon - Thu: 4:05, 7:05



The Croods: A New Age (PG) MXC; Reserved

Fri: 3:00 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 3:00

Mon - Thu: 3:00 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) Reserved

Mon - Thu: 3:20 PM



Sing (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:40 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40 PM



The Emperor's New Groove (G) FBC21; Reserved

Mon - Thu: 6:10 PM



The Thing (1982) (R) FBC21; Reserved

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10

WYTHEVILLE, VA

The Marksman (PG-13) Action; Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Language; Some Disturbing Images; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue: 7:00 PM



News of the World (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue: 6:35 PM



Promising Young Woman (R) Drug Use; Language; Some Sexual Material; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; Violence

Fri: 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:10 PM



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30

Tue: 6:30 PM



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Tue: 7:05 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Tue: 6:40 PM



Let Him Go (R) Violence

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:25

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Tue: 6:45 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 8:45

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:45

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Tue: 7:15 PM