Huntington Administration/Finance Committee Meeting Monday, Jan. 25

Huntington City Council's Administration/Finance Committee meets Monday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. Three resolutions will be discussed. The full City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m.

Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

1. Resolution #2020-R-02: Authorizing a Contract to Furnish Natural Gas to Designated City Buildings

2. Resolution #2020-R-03: Apply for and Accept the Conditions of a Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN) Grant from the US Department of Justice on Behalf of the Huntington Fire Department

3. Ordinance #2020-O-49 – Article 116 Concerning the Management, Adjustment and Resolution of Small Claims; and Setting Guidelines for the Payment of Such Claims