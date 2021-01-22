Most read
Huntington Administration/Finance Committee Meeting Monday, Jan. 25
Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:
1. Resolution #2020-R-02: Authorizing a Contract to Furnish Natural Gas to Designated City Buildings
2. Resolution #2020-R-03: Apply for and Accept the Conditions of a Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN) Grant from the US Department of Justice on Behalf of the Huntington Fire Department
3. Ordinance #2020-O-49 – Article 116 Concerning the Management, Adjustment and Resolution of Small Claims; and Setting Guidelines for the Payment of Such Claims