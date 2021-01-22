Huntington reveals yearlong lineup of events, initiatives for sesquicentennial in 2021



This year marks 150 years since the Articles of Incorporation were signed, giving Huntington its status as a city. The Huntington 150 committee, in conjunction with The City of Huntington, Mountain Health Network, AT&T and other partners, have a yearlong roster lined up of events and initiatives.



“There will be something for everyone throughout our anniversary year,” said Huntington

Mayor Steve Williams. “The committee has been hard at work putting together events and

initiatives that will mark how far we have come as a city and our vision for our future. 2021 is

an important year, and we will showcase our resilience after 2020, which was a trying year for

so many in our city and beyond its borders. These events will help us celebrate our collective

past, present and future.”



The following events will be part of Huntington’s sesquicentennial celebrations in 2021:



● Feb. 27: “The Good Time Show with Michael Valentine” virtual variety show

● April 16: Mountain Stage outdoor concert

● Oct. 22: Time capsule closing and Huntington Museum of Art exhibit



“The Good Time Show” on Feb. 27 will highlight Huntington’s official birthday with a blend of

familiar faces in a myriad of formats, from skits to musical acts. More information will be

released in January and February.

The second signature event, the Mountain Stage concert on April 16 at 7:30 p.m., will bring

back the internationally-acclaimed talents of the popular NPR program. This rain-or-shine

event will take place at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, and all local, state and federal safety

guidelines will be followed.

“The Marshall Artists Series is honored to be part of Huntington’s 150th Anniversary

celebration,” said Penny Watkins, executive director of Marshall Artists Series. “As an

84-year-old entity at Marshall University, our history is intertwined with Huntington’s history,

and we are proud to be a part of that legacy.”



Tickets go on sale on Jan. 25. General admission tickets are $60, with fees and taxes included in

the price. Performing artists will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit

www.mountainstage.org and www.marshallartistsseries.org.



The closing of the time capsule on Oct. 22 will culminate a year of anniversary-themed events,

in addition to celebrating the city’s founder Collis P. Huntington’s 200th birthday. A separate

Huntington 150 subcommittee is working on the time capsule logistics for 2021, and the

public’s involvement is encouraged. More information will be made available at a later date.

In addition, the Huntington Museum of Art will tentatively host an opening reception of its

Huntington Sesquicentennial Exhibit on Oct. 22. The exhibit will be on view from Sept. 18,

2021, through Jan. 16, 2022. The museum will also release a biographical dictionary

containing more than 700 biographies of artists who made their home in Huntington at

some point in their careers.



The community is invited to get involved in Huntington’s 150th Anniversary in other ways as

well:



● MAKE THE 150TH ANNIVERSARY PART OF YOUR EVENT IN 2021. Use our

collections of templates to get started and add the sesquicentennial theme to your

in-person or virtual events. If you’re not hosting an event, celebrate by attending one!

● SPONSOR OUR CELEBRATION. If you’re a small business, larger organization or part

of another sector, be a year-long sponsor of our activities. We offer different levels and

perks of being a sponsor — besides being part of history! See sponsorship opportunities

here.



● SHARE YOUR STORY. All of us have a story about Huntington to tell. Whether you

remember bygone days or are a new transplant to The Jewel City, we want to hear from

you! Be part of our 150 Stories initiative. We are now collecting stories from community

members to commemorate Huntington’s vibrant history and to showcase why residents

love Huntington. We are seeking 50 stories, in both written and video formats for our

time capsule, social media posts and other storytelling methods in 2021.



Starting in 2021, we will choose one story to release per week, and a total of 50 stories

will also be an integral part of our time capsule. Submit your story at

www.cityofhuntington.com/huntington150.

● PURCHASE A 150TH THEMED PRODUCT. We are currently offering a

commemorative, limited edition collection of Blenko products, including water vases

and sundials. Visit The Red Caboose in person or online at

www.shoptheredcaboosewv.com.



● CONTRIBUTE INDIVIDUALLY. Contribute financially to our 150th Anniversary Fund.

Volunteer for a 150-sponsored or partner event, whether it’s a city cleanup or helping at

a signature Huntington event.