Huntington Police Department Incidents/Arrests
Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description
HPD21-00357 01/21/21 02:32 MADISON AVE / W 19TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Possession of a Controlled Substance; DUI less than .150 Criminal
HPD21-00356 01/21/21 23:30 2400 block COLLIS AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Battery Criminal
HPD21-00355 01/20/21 21:10 800 block WASHINGTON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal
HPD21-00353 01/20/21 20:20 900 block W 14TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Petit Larceny Criminal
HPD21-00352 01/20/21 19:50 2000 block 9TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Paraphernalia; 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Criminal
HPD21-00350 01/20/21 13:00 VERNON ST / CHASE ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal
HPD21-00349 01/20/21 17:50 100 block 13TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of a Controlled Substance Criminal
HPD21-00348 01/20/21 16:08 500 BLOCK 31ST STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; DUI less than .150 Criminal
HPD21-00345 01/20/21 04:31 1400 block 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Petit Larceny Criminal
HPD21-00344 12/18/20 12:00 300 block W 13TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Criminal
HPD21-00342 01/18/21 10:00 500 block JEFFERSON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Grand Larceny Criminal
HPD21-00340 01/19/21 21:00 1200 block 10TH AVE , HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 runaway juvenile Missing Person
HPD21-00339 09/26/20 00:00 1000 block21ST ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses Criminal
HPD21-00338 01/19/21 17:00 VERN ON ST / HUGHES ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal
HPD21-00337 01/20/21 12:15 500 block 20TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Petit Larceny Criminal
HPD21-00336 01/20/21 02:27 500 block WASHINGTON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Petit Larceny Criminal
HPD21-00335 01/20/21 03:27 1300 / 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Found Property Seizure of Evidence
HPD21-00333 01/19/21 22:40 7TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 DUI less than .150 Criminal
ARRESTS
HPD21-00354 01/20/21 21:29 WHITMORE, JOSEPH 5TH AVE / 27TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV Fugitive From Justice
HPD21-00349 01/20/21 17:50 DEAN, JASON 100 Block 13TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
HPD21-00334 01/20/21 00:00 TWYMAN, RODNEY POGUE ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Domestic Battery