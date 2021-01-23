Marshall Health Expands Outpatient Surgery Services to Three Gables Surgery Center

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio – Marshall Health has expanded its outpatient surgery options to include ear, nose and throat, ophthalmology and orthopedics services to Three Gables Surgery Center, an ambulatory surgery center managed by St. Mary’s Medical Center, a member of Mountain Health Network.

Located just five miles from Huntington at 5897 County Road 107 in Proctorville, Three Gables offers four fully equipped operating rooms and two procedure rooms, while the adjoining St. Mary’s Imaging Center provides on-site MRI, CT and X-ray services. Cataract and a wide range of ear, nose and throat surgeries, as well as orthopedic services including sports medicine, same-day knee and hip replacement and fracture care, are available on-site by Marshall Health surgeons.

“This elevated relationship with Three Gables expedites how quickly we can schedule patients for elective surgeries across these specialties and gives our surgeons additional time in state-of-the-art operating and procedure rooms,” said Nathan Ward, chief operating officer for Marshall Health, in a University-issued press release.

“We are pleased to welcome Marshall Health surgeons to the providers at Three Gables,” said Todd Campbell, SMCC chief operating officer. “We look forward to working with Marshall Health to continue to enhance the outpatient experience for patients by offering access to a convenient alternative to hospital-based procedures.”