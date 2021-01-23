Jan. 22 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents, and arrests:

INCIDENTS

HPD21-00375 01/21/21 23:30 - 1400 block Norway Ave./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor

HPD21-00374 01/22/21 03:30 - 1500 block 6th Ave./ Warrant Service/Execution; Fugitive From Justice

HPD21-00370 01/19/21 17:00 - 1300 block 16th St./Threats of terrorist acts

HPD21-00368 01/21/21 01:00 - 900 block 11TH Ave./Petit Larceny

HPD21-00367 01/20/21 14:00 - 100 block Kinetic Dr./Assault

HPD21-00366 01/20/21 22:06 - 2400 block 3rd Ave./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor

HPD21-00365 01/21/21 13:35 - 400 block 9th St./Battery

HPD21-00364 01/21/21 12:50 - 15th St. & Terrace Dr./DUI less than .150

HPD21-00363 01/20/21 12:00 - 700 block 5th Ave., Guyandotte/Petit Larceny

HPD21-00362 06/01/20 12:00 - 1100 block 3rd Ave./Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000 Criminal

HPD21-00360 01/21/21 11:01 W. 10th St. & Monroe Ave./Obstructing officer; Drug Paraphernalia

HPD21-00359 01/20/21 12:00 2000 block of 3rd Ave./B & E

HPD21-00358 01/20/21 16:30 1400 block Norway Ave./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor

HPD21-00357 01/21/21 02:32 Madison Ave. & W. 19th St./Possession of a Controlled Substance; DUI less than .150

HPD21-00356 01/21/21 23:30 2400 block Collis Ave./Battery

ARRESTS

HPD21-00374 01/22/21 03:30 - WILSON, NICHOLAS 1500 block 6th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution, Fugitive from Justice

HPD21-00373 01/22/21 00:55 - TAYLOR, JAMES II 1900 block Jefferson Ave./Domestic Battery

HPD21-00364 01/21/21 12:50 - SMITH, RYAN 15th St. & Terrace Dr./DUI less than .150