WVDNR seeks wildlife paintings for 2022 calendar

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is requesting original color wildlife paintings for the 2022 edition of the award-winning West Virginia Wildlife Calendar. The deadline to submit artwork is Feb. 19.

Paintings may depict popular game and fish species, or feature other West Virginia wildlife, such as snakes, frogs, turtles, salamanders, bats, songbirds, small mammals and nongame fish.

"This calendar offers a wonderful opportunity for artists to feature their work," said WVDNR Wildlife Resources Section Chief Paul Johansen. "Not only are our calendars popular here in West Virginia, they are enjoyed by people all over the United States."

All artists, especially those from West Virginia, are encouraged to submit their work. A $200 prize is awarded for each chosen painting, with an additional $500 going to the artist whose artwork is picked for the cover. Paintings are chosen based on overall composition and quality, along with anatomical and contextual accuracy. The quality of the electronic image or submitted print also is important for judging the artwork.

Each entry should include an electronic image that can be sized at 14.5 inches wide by 11.5 inches high at 300 dpi. A high-quality print also will be accepted. Artists may send in multiple entries. Artists also are reminded that the calendar format is horizontal, with measurements of 14 inches wide by 11 inches high. They should keep this ratio in mind when creating paintings. Paintings not chosen in previous years may be resubmitted. Electronic images should be emailed to Jessica.N.Swecker@wv.gov.

Art submission rules, may be downloaded by

or by calling 304-637-0245.