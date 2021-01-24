Huntington Police Department Incidents / Arrests

The Huntington Police Department released the following incidents / arrests :

Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description

HPD21-00395 01/23/21 01:39 2400 / 9TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Criminal

HPD21-00394 01/23/21 02:00 1400 block 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Battery Criminal

HPD21-00393 01/23/21 00:01 800 block MARCUM TER, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Warrant Service/Execution Criminal

HPD21-00391 01/22/21 19:32 15TH ST / 8TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution Criminal

HPD21-00389 01/22/21 18:18 1000 block ADAMS AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Robbery - 1st Degree Criminal

HPD21-00388 01/22/21 08:00 311 W 8TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Brandishing Criminal

HPD21-00387 01/22/21 18:18 1108 VAN BUREN AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Battery Criminal

HPD21-00386 01/22/21 17:32 2200 JEFFERSON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal

HPD21-00385 01/22/21 16:10 HAL GREER BLVD / I 64, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Child neglect resulting in injury / Child neglect creating risk of injury; DUI - Minor in Vehicle Criminal

HPD21-00384 01/21/21 15:00 200 block 6TH AVE WEST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Grand Larceny Criminal

HPD21-00383 01/20/21 14:00 1300 block 8TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 B & E Auto Criminal

HPD21-00382 11/09/20 00:01 1500 block 7TH AVE #2, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Criminal

HPD21-00380 01/22/21 09:30 600 block 10TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 information report

HPD21-00379 01/22/21 09:29 2500 BLOCK / COLLIS AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Paraphernalia; Warrant Service/Execution Criminal

HPD21-00378 01/22/21 07:00 JACKSON AVE / W 11TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Robbery - 1st Degree Criminal

HPD21-00376 01/22/21 06:03 2200 block 11TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 information report

HPD21-00374 01/22/21 03:30 1500 block 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution; Fugitive From Justice Criminal

HPD21-00373 01/22/21 00:55 1900 block JEFFERSON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Domestic Battery Criminal

ARRESTS

HPD21-00396 01/23/21 03:31 Graham, Christopher 2900 1ST AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Warrant Service/Execution

HPD21-00393 01/23/21 00:01 MCMASTER, PAUL 800 block MARCUM TER, HUNTINGTON, WV Warrant Service/Execution

HPD21-00392 01/22/21 21:35 Miller, Taylor 1100 block 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Underage Consumption

HPD21-00391 01/22/21 19:32 KIRTLEY, BYRON 15TH ST / 8TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV Warrant Service/Execution

HPD21-00385 01/22/21 16:10 WARD, ERIC HAL GREER BLVD / I 64, HUNTINGTON, DUI - Minor in Vehicle; Child neglect resulting in injury ; Child neglect creating risk of injury

HPD21-00379 01/22/21 09:29 MESSINGER, ANDREW 2500 BLOCK / COLLIS AVE, HUNTINGTON, Paraphernalia ,Warrant Service/Execution

HPD21-00374 01/22/21 03:30 WILSON, NICHOLAS 1531 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution; Fugitive from Justice

HPD21-00373 01/22/21 00:55 TAYLOR, JAMES II 1900 BLOCK JEFFERSON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV Domestic Battery