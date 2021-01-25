Most read
Jan. 24 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
INCIDENTS -
HPD21-00413 01/23/21 19:33 - 400 block W. 18th St./Petit Larceny.
HPD21-00412 01/23/21 20:03 - 500 block 2nd St./Warrant Service/Execution.
HPD21-00411 01/22/21 17:00 - 100 block Cheshire Way/Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny.
HPD21-00408 01/23/21 11:55 2000 block 7th Ave./Possession of Marijuana.
HPD21-00407 01/22/21 20:00 - 900 Washington Ave./Petit Larceny.
HPD21-00406 12/19/20 15:00 - 812 11th St./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; B & E.
HPD21-00405 01/23/21 14:17 - 900 block W. 9th St./Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
HPD21-00404 01/23/21 14:40 - 432 W. 18th St./Shoplifting
HPD21-00402 01/14/21 15:00 - 1600 block Artisan Ave./Assault
HPD21-00399 01/23/21 10:34 - 700 block W. 10th St./Warrant Service/Execution.
HPD21-00398 01/22/21 18:00 - 3900 block Brandon Rd./Stolen Auto/Auto Theft.
HPD21-00396 01/23/21 03:31 - 2900 1st Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
HPD21-00395 01/23/21 01:39 - 2400 block 9th Ave./Intoxicating substances; prohibited acts.
HPD21-00394 01/23/21 02:00 - 1400 block 5th Ave./Battery
HPD21-00393 01/23/21 00:01 - 800 block Marcum Terrace/Warrant Service/Execution.
ARRESTS -
HPD21-00412 01/23/21 20:03 - BOARD, JOSEPH 500 block 2nd St./Warrant Service/Execution
HPD21-00408 01/23/21 11:55 - RASH, RANESE 2000 block 7th Ave./Possession of Marijuana
HPD21-00400 01/23/21 11:42 - JENKINS, SCOTTIE 1400 block Norway Ave./No Proof of Insurance ; Destruction of Property - Felony;
HPD21-00399 01/23/21 10:34 - EFFINGHAM, BOBBY 700 block W. 10TH ST./ Warrant Service/Execution
HPD21-00396 01/23/21 03:31 - GRAHAM, CHRISTOPHER 2900 1st Ave./Warrant Service/Execution
HPD21-00393 01/23/21 00:01 - MCMASTER, PAUL 800 block Marcum Terrace/Warrant Service/Execution