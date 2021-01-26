Most read
Jan. 25 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
INCIDENTS -
HPD21-00424 01/24/21 23:30 - 400 block W. 18th St./Warrant Service/Execution.
HPD21-00423 01/24/21 18:30 - 2000 block 1st Ave./Domestic Battery.
HPD21-00420 01/23/21 00:30 - 1100 BLOCK 4th Ave./B & E Auto.
HPD21-00419 01/23/21 19:30 - 1208 17th St./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor.
HPD21-00418 01/24/21 11:14 - 800 block Washington Ave/Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense.
HPD21-00417 01/24/21 09:50 - 1600 Madison Ave./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse.
HPD21-00416 01/22/21 00:00 - 2400 Johnstown Rd./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Grand Larceny.
HPD21-00415 01/24/21 05:56 - 400 block W. 9th St./Stolen Auto/Auto Theft.
HPD21-00414 01/24/21 05:16 - 100 block Harrison Court/Attempt to Commit Felony; Warrant Service/Execution.
ARRESTS -
HPD21-00425 01/25/21 04:28 - BURD, MICHAEL 200 block Staunton Ave. - Intoxicating substances; Prohibited acts.
HPD21-00424 01/24/21 23:30 - ARTRIP, CHARLES 400 block W 18th St./Warrant Service/Execution.
HPD21-00423 01/24/21 18:30 - BRANTLEY, ROBERT 2400 block 1st Ave./25702 Domestic Battery.
HPD21-00418 01/24/21 11:14 - GAMBLE, CHRISTOHPER 800 block Washington Ave./Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense.
HPD21-00414 01/24/21 05:16 - SOTHEN, KALA 110 Harrison Court/Warrant Service/Execution, Attempt to Commit Felony.