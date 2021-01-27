Dark Detective Thriller, ‘Little Things’ and Classic ‘Remember the Titans’ Return to Marquee Pullman

 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 - 03:54 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Classic football films  have unique meanings in the land of The Herd. As a blast from the past with pertinency for politically insecure times, "Remember the Titans" tells the story of two Virginia coaches who mentored one of the initial integrated high schools to a feel good inspirational lesson in working together and getting along. 

"Titans" returns to Marquee Pullman on Friday as a $5 "come back" feature. 

"Our Friend,"  a poignant interpersonal drama, and "The Little Things," an investigative thriller" are fresh fare for the big screen this week. "Little Things" has been labeled as an example of a vanishing sub-genre ---- an intense  dark brooding thriller in the vein of "Silence of the Lambs", "Seven," "Kiss the Girls," and "Bone Collector."  Denzel Washington stars. 

REMINDERS: Masks required. Social Distancing. And the continuing Cinema Safe environment. Weekday times and openings  adjusted. Full week WV times tomorrow. Private Screenings (for groups of up to 20) available most cinemas. Call for available features. 

Other cinemas open: GHTC Park Place (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Teays Valley Cinemas 7 days. Huntington Mall weekends only. 

Call ahead and/or check webpages. 

 

The Little Things-  Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter, impressed with Deke's cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke's past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.


OUR FRIEND -  the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague family - journalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his vibrant wife Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and their two young daughters - and how their lives are upended by Nicole's heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer. As Matt's responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couple's best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.

MAD HATTER -  Classmates encounter ghostly terror when they volunteer for a weekend study with their psychology professor in the haunted 'Mad Hatter' mansion. (Park Place, Charleston)

 

REMEMBER THE TITANS - The inspiring true story of Coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) and Assistant Coach Bill Yoast (Will Patton) who led a newly integrated high school football team in Alexandria, Virginia in the early 1970’s. Powerful and entertaining, with a talented young cast and valuable lessons about teamwork, friendship, and the triumph of the human spirit. (“We are the Titans…the mighty, mighty Titans!) Rated PG


HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

Poster of The Little Things

THE LITTLE THINGS    R

Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 07 min.

CAST
Denzel Washington, Natalie Morales, Rami Malek, Jared Leto

DIRECTOR
John Lee Hancock

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Graphic Nudity; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:45PM

Poster of Our FriendTRAILER ▶

OUR FRIENDR

Drama
2 hr. 04 min.

CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, Casey Affleck, Gwendoline Christie, Cherry Jones

DIRECTOR
Gabriela Cowperthwaite

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage12:50PM3:50PM6:45PM9:40PM

Poster of The MarksmanTRAILER ▶

THE MARKSMANPG-13

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Teresa Ruiz, Juan Pablo Raba, Dylan Kenin, Grayson Berry, Luce Rains, Alex Knight, Chase Mullins, Dominic Cancelliere

DIRECTOR
Robert Lorenz

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Language; Some Disturbing Images; Violence1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:35PM

Poster of News of the WorldTRAILER ▶

NEWS OF THE WORLDPG-13

Drama/Western
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel

DIRECTOR
Paul Greengrass

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:15PM

Poster of Wonder Woman 1984TRAILER ▶

WONDER WOMAN 1984PG-13

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen

DIRECTOR
Patty Jenkins

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Suggestive Material; Violence1:30PM5:30PM9:00PM


Poster of FataleTRAILER ▶

FATALER

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.

CAST
Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Danny Pino, Tyrin Turner, Damaris Lewis

DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual Content; Violence1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:45PM

Poster of Monster HunterTRAILER ▶

MONSTER HUNTERPG-13

SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Mila Jovovich, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, Ron Pearlman, Tony Jaa, Tip T.I. Harris

DIRECTOR
Paul W.S Anderson

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Creature Terror; Violence1:05PM4:05PM7:05PM9:35PM Poster of Half BrothersTRAILER ▶

HALF BROTHERSPG-13

Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Luis Gerard Méndez, Connor Del Rio, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Bianca Marroquin

DIRECTOR
Luke Greenfield

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Language; Violence12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:35PM A New AgeTRAILER ▶

THE CROODS: A NEW AGEPG

Animation
1 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie Tran

DIRECTOR
Joel Crawford

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Mild Peril; Rude Humor12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:20PM Poster of Let Him GoTRAILER ▶

LET HIM GOR

Drama/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Jeffrey Donovan, Booboo Stewart, Lesley Manville

DIRECTOR
Thomas Bezucha

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DViolence12:15PM3:15PM6:05PM9:25PM Poster of Come PlayTRAILER ▶

COME PLAYPG-13

Horror
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.

DIRECTOR
Jacob Chase

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Language; Terror12:35PM3:45PM6:30PM8:55PM Poster of Honest ThiefTRAILER ▶

HONEST THIEFPG-13

Action/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Liam Neeson, Jai Courtney, Kate Walsh, Robert Patrick, Jeffrey Donovan

DIRECTOR
Mark Williams

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:45PM Poster of The War with GrandpaTRAILER ▶

THE WAR WITH GRANDPAPG

Comedy/Family
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher Walken

DIRECTOR
Tim Hill

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material12:05PM3:05PM5:50PM8:35PM Poster of SingTRAILER ▶

SINGPG

Animation, Comedy
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Saunders, Peter Serafinowicz

DIRECTOR
Garth Jennings

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Rude Humor12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM Poster of Remember the TitansTRAILER ▶

REMEMBER THE TITANSPG

Drama
1 hr. 53 min.

CAST
Denzel Washington, Donald Faison, Kip Pardue, Craig Kirkwood, Will Patton

DIRECTOR
Boaz Yakin

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Thematic Material12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:05PM Poster of The Thing (1982)TRAILER ▶

THE THING (1982)R

Horror, SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter, David Clennon, Keith David, Richard A. Dysart, Charles Hallahan, Peter Maloney, Richard Masur

DIRECTOR
John Carpenter

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; FBC21; Gory Scenes; Language; Scary Images; Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM

 

 

