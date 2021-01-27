Dark Detective Thriller, ‘Little Things’ and Classic ‘Remember the Titans’ Return to Marquee Pullman

Classic football films have unique meanings in the land of The Herd. As a blast from the past with pertinency for politically insecure times, "Remember the Titans" tells the story of two Virginia coaches who mentored one of the initial integrated high schools to a feel good inspirational lesson in working together and getting along.

"Our Friend," a poignant interpersonal drama, and "The Little Things," an investigative thriller" are fresh fare for the big screen this week. "Little Things" has been labeled as an example of a vanishing sub-genre ---- an intense dark brooding thriller in the vein of "Silence of the Lambs", "Seven," "Kiss the Girls," and "Bone Collector." Denzel Washington stars.

REMINDERS: Masks required. Social Distancing. And the continuing Cinema Safe environment. Weekday times and openings adjusted. Full week WV times tomorrow. Private Screenings (for groups of up to 20) available most cinemas. Call for available features.

Other cinemas open: GHTC Park Place (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Teays Valley Cinemas 7 days. Huntington Mall weekends only.

Call ahead and/or check webpages.

The Little Things- Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter, impressed with Deke's cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke's past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.





OUR FRIEND - the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague family - journalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his vibrant wife Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and their two young daughters - and how their lives are upended by Nicole's heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer. As Matt's responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couple's best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.

MAD HATTER - Classmates encounter ghostly terror when they volunteer for a weekend study with their psychology professor in the haunted 'Mad Hatter' mansion. (Park Place, Charleston)

REMEMBER THE TITANS - The inspiring true story of Coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) and Assistant Coach Bill Yoast (Will Patton) who led a newly integrated high school football team in Alexandria, Virginia in the early 1970’s. Powerful and entertaining, with a talented young cast and valuable lessons about teamwork, friendship, and the triumph of the human spirit. (“We are the Titans…the mighty, mighty Titans!) Rated PG





HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

THE LITTLE THINGS R

OUR FRIEND R

THE MARKSMAN PG-13

NEWS OF THE WORLD PG-13

WONDER WOMAN 1984 PG-13

FATALE R

MONSTER HUNTER PG-13

HALF BROTHERS PG-13

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE PG

LET HIM GO R

COME PLAY PG-13

HONEST THIEF PG-13

THE WAR WITH GRANDPA PG

SING PG

REMEMBER THE TITANS PG

THE THING (1982) R

Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 07 min.Denzel Washington, Natalie Morales, Rami Malek, Jared LetoJohn Lee HancockDrama2 hr. 04 min.Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, Casey Affleck, Gwendoline Christie, Cherry JonesGabriela CowperthwaiteAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 48 min.Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Teresa Ruiz, Juan Pablo Raba, Dylan Kenin, Grayson Berry, Luce Rains, Alex Knight, Chase Mullins, Dominic CancelliereRobert LorenzDrama/Western1 hr. 58 min.Tom Hanks, Helena ZengelPaul GreengrassAction/Adventure2 hr. 31 min.Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie NielsenPatty JenkinsSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 42 min.Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Danny Pino, Tyrin Turner, Damaris LewisDeon TaylorSciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 45 min.Mila Jovovich, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, Ron Pearlman, Tony Jaa, Tip T.I. HarrisPaul W.S AndersonComedy1 hr. 36 min.Luis Gerard Méndez, Connor Del Rio, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Bianca MarroquinLuke GreenfieldAnimation1 hr. 35 min.Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie TranJoel CrawfordDrama/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 54 min.Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Jeffrey Donovan, Booboo Stewart, Lesley ManvilleThomas BezuchaHorror1 hr. 36 min.Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.Jacob ChaseAction/Adventure/Drama1 hr. 32 min.Liam Neeson, Jai Courtney, Kate Walsh, Robert Patrick, Jeffrey DonovanMark WilliamsComedy/Family1 hr. 34 min.Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher WalkenTim HillAnimation, Comedy1 hr. 48 min.Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Saunders, Peter SerafinowiczGarth JenningsDrama1 hr. 53 min.Denzel Washington, Donald Faison, Kip Pardue, Craig Kirkwood, Will PattonBoaz YakinHorror, SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 49 min.Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter, David Clennon, Keith David, Richard A. Dysart, Charles Hallahan, Peter Maloney, Richard MasurJohn Carpenter

