Dark Detective Thriller, ‘Little Things’ and Classic ‘Remember the Titans’ Return to Marquee Pullman

"Our Friend," a poignant interpersonal drama, and "The Little Things," an investigative thriller" are fresh fare for the big screen this week. "Little Things" has been labeled as an example of a vanishing sub-genre ---- an intense dark brooding thriller in the vein of "Silence of the Lambs", "Seven," "Kiss the Girls," and "Bone Collector." Denzel Washington stars.
REMINDERS: Masks required. Social Distancing. And the continuing Cinema Safe environment. Weekday times and openings adjusted. Full week WV times tomorrow. Private Screenings (for groups of up to 20) available most cinemas. Call for available features.
Other cinemas open: GHTC Park Place (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Teays Valley Cinemas 7 days. Huntington Mall weekends only.
Call ahead and/or check webpages.
The Little Things- Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter, impressed with Deke's cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke's past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.
OUR FRIEND - the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague family - journalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his vibrant wife Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and their two young daughters - and how their lives are upended by Nicole's heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer. As Matt's responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couple's best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.
MAD HATTER - Classmates encounter ghostly terror when they volunteer for a weekend study with their psychology professor in the haunted 'Mad Hatter' mansion. (Park Place, Charleston)
REMEMBER THE TITANS - The inspiring true story of Coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) and Assistant Coach Bill Yoast (Will Patton) who led a newly integrated high school football team in Alexandria, Virginia in the early 1970’s. Powerful and entertaining, with a talented young cast and valuable lessons about teamwork, friendship, and the triumph of the human spirit. (“We are the Titans…the mighty, mighty Titans!) Rated PG
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
THE LITTLE THINGS RSuspense/Thriller
2 hr. 07 min.
CAST
Denzel Washington, Natalie Morales, Rami Malek, Jared Leto
DIRECTOR
John Lee Hancock
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Graphic Nudity; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
OUR FRIENDRDrama
2 hr. 04 min.
CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, Casey Affleck, Gwendoline Christie, Cherry Jones
DIRECTOR
Gabriela Cowperthwaite
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage12:50PM3:50PM6:45PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE MARKSMANPG-13Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Teresa Ruiz, Juan Pablo Raba, Dylan Kenin, Grayson Berry, Luce Rains, Alex Knight, Chase Mullins, Dominic Cancelliere
DIRECTOR
Robert Lorenz
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Language; Some Disturbing Images; Violence1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
NEWS OF THE WORLDPG-13Drama/Western
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel
DIRECTOR
Paul Greengrass
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
WONDER WOMAN 1984PG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen
DIRECTOR
Patty Jenkins
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Suggestive Material; Violence1:30PM5:30PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
FATALERSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Danny Pino, Tyrin Turner, Damaris Lewis
DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual Content; Violence1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
MONSTER HUNTERPG-13SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Mila Jovovich, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, Ron Pearlman, Tony Jaa, Tip T.I. Harris
DIRECTOR
Paul W.S Anderson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Creature Terror; Violence1:05PM4:05PM7:05PM9:35PM TRAILER ▶
HALF BROTHERSPG-13Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Luis Gerard Méndez, Connor Del Rio, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Bianca Marroquin
DIRECTOR
Luke Greenfield
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Language; Violence12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:35PM TRAILER ▶
THE CROODS: A NEW AGEPGAnimation
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie Tran
DIRECTOR
Joel Crawford
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Mild Peril; Rude Humor12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:20PM TRAILER ▶
LET HIM GORDrama/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Jeffrey Donovan, Booboo Stewart, Lesley Manville
DIRECTOR
Thomas Bezucha
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DViolence12:15PM3:15PM6:05PM9:25PM TRAILER ▶
COME PLAYPG-13Horror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.
DIRECTOR
Jacob Chase
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Language; Terror12:35PM3:45PM6:30PM8:55PM TRAILER ▶
HONEST THIEFPG-13Action/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Liam Neeson, Jai Courtney, Kate Walsh, Robert Patrick, Jeffrey Donovan
DIRECTOR
Mark Williams
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:45PM TRAILER ▶
THE WAR WITH GRANDPAPGComedy/Family
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher Walken
DIRECTOR
Tim Hill
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material12:05PM3:05PM5:50PM8:35PM TRAILER ▶
SINGPGAnimation, Comedy
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Saunders, Peter Serafinowicz
DIRECTOR
Garth Jennings
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Rude Humor12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM TRAILER ▶
REMEMBER THE TITANSPGDrama
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Denzel Washington, Donald Faison, Kip Pardue, Craig Kirkwood, Will Patton
DIRECTOR
Boaz Yakin
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Thematic Material12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:05PM TRAILER ▶
THE THING (1982)RHorror, SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter, David Clennon, Keith David, Richard A. Dysart, Charles Hallahan, Peter Maloney, Richard Masur
DIRECTOR
John Carpenter
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; FBC21; Gory Scenes; Language; Scary Images; Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM