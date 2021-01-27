Most read
Jan. 26 Huntington Police Department Incident and Arrest Report
INCIDENTS -
HPD21-00443 01/26/21 01:40 - 10th St. & 6 1/2 Alley/ Reckless Driving; Domestic Assault.
HPD21-00441 01/25/21 21:28 -1500 block Madison Ave./Possession of a Controlled Substance.
HPD21-00438 01/25/21 11:30 - 700 block 6th Ave./Shoplifting.
HPD21-00436 01/25/21 14:40 - 904 MARCUM Terrance/Trespassing.
HPD21-00435 01/24/21 00:10 - 1700 block 2nd Ave./B & E.
HPD21-00434 01/24/21 18:53 - 19 W. 7th Ave./Fraudulent schemes.
HPD21-00433 01/24/21 15:30 - 300 block W. 9th St./Petit Larceny.
HPD21-00432 01/24/21 22:45 - 1600 block 6th Ave./Petit Larceny.
HPD21-00431 01/25/21 11:25 - 700 block 6th Ave./Petit Larceny.
HPD21-00428 01/24/21 20:30 - 1000 block Monroe Ave./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
HPD21-00427 01/25/21 09:22 - 600 block 7th Ave./Obstructing officer; Forgery of a Public Document; Warrant Service/Execution; Tresspass.
HPD21-00425 01/25/21 04:28 200 block Staunton St./Intoxicating substances; Prohibited acts.
ARRESTS -
HPD21-00438 01/25/21 11:30 - NEFF, ROY 700 block 6th Ave./Shoplifting.
HPD21-00437 01/25/21 17:30 - DEMPSEY, JALYN 1000 block Madison Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
HPD21-00437 01/25/21 17:30 - HARVEY, TERRICK 1000 block Madison Ave./Warrant Service/Execution
HPD21-00437 01/25/21 17:30 - DEMPSEY, JALYN 1000 block Madison Ave./Grand Larceny
HPD21-00436 01/25/21 14:40 - AMELING, NATHAN 900 block Marcum Terrace/ Trespassing.
HPD21-00427 01/25/21 09:22 - BELL, ANTHONY 600 block 7th Ave./Trespass; Warrant Service/Execution.
HPD21-00425 01/25/21 04:28 - BURD, MICHAEL 200 block Staunton St./Intoxicating substances; Prohibited Acts.