Jan. 28 Huntington Police Department Incident and Arrest Report

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents, and arrests.

INCIDENTS -

HPD21-00465 01/24/21 14:00 - 500 block 5th Ave./B & E Auto; Grand Larceny.

HPD21-00463 01/26/21 05:45 - Coaches Inn - 1056 Washington Ave./Petit Larceny.

HPD21-00462 01/26/21 15:25 - 300 block 34th St., Guyandotte/Trespassing.

HPD21-00461 01/26/21 16:00 - Hal Greer Blvd/Falsely reporting an emergency incident.

HPD21-00460 01/26/21 15:34 - 12th St. & 3rd Ave./Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution Criminal.

HPD21-00459 01/10/21 08:00 - 300 block Elaine Crt./Grand Larceny.

HPD21-00457 02/01/16 00:00 - 1700 block 7th Ave./False Pretenses with value of less than $1000.

HPD21-00456 01/26/21 13:32 - 500 block 20th St./Found Property/Information Report.

HPD21-00453 01/26/21 12:02 - 2700 block 5th Ave./Receiving or transferring stolen goods Felony; Warrant Service/Execution.

HPD21-00451 01/16/21 21:39 - 1700 block 2nd Ave./Grand Larceny.

HPD21-00450 01/26/21 11:11 - 600 block 10TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution

HPD21-00449 01/26/21 09:00 - 1000 block Monroe Ave./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor.

HPD21-00448 01/25/21 14:51 - 500 block 7th Ave/B & E.

HPD21-00447 01/26/21 10:16 - 900 block W. 14th St./Possession of a Controlled Substance.

HPD21-00444 01/26/21 04:00 - 100 block Camelot Dr./Information Report.

HPD21-00443 01/26/21 01:40 - 10th St. & 6 1/2 Alley/Reckless Driving; Domestic Assault.

HPD21-00442 01/26/21 00:57 - 400 block W. 18th St./Robbery - 1st Degree ; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft.

ARRESTS -

HPD21-00468 01/27/21 00:46 - LAWRENCE, JOSHUA 25TH St. & 12th Ave./Operators/Motorcycle.

HPD21-00467 01/27/21 02:22 - CASDORPH, JESSE 10th St. & 9th Ave./Intoxicating Substances; Prohibited Acts.

HPD21-00466 01/27/21 01:22 - LEWIS, DIANONTIE 700 block 6th Ave./Indecent Exposure; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Disorderly Conduct; Retaliation against public official or any person involved in official proceedings

HPD21-00461 01/26/21 16:00 - MCPHERSON, ADAM Hal Greer Blvd. & 8th Ave./Falsely reporting an emergency incident

HPD21-00460 01/26/21 15:34 - BEALL, MICHAEL 12th St. & 3rd Ave./Warrant Service/Execution / Possession of a Controlled Substance

HPD21-00455 01/26/21 12:50 - MAYO, JACOB 730 block 9th Ave./Assault(s)

HPD21-00453 01/26/21 12:02 - STEVENS, BRANDON 2700 block 5th Ave./Receiving or transferring stolen goods Felony/ Warrant Service/Execution.

HPD21-00452 01/26/21 11:08 - JOHNSON, MARCUS Hal Greer Blvd. & 9th Ave./ Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance. SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense.

HPD21-00450 01/26/21 11:11 - MCDONALD, KAYLA 600 BLOCK 10th St./Warrant Service/Execution.

HPD21-00447 01/26/21 10:16 - LEMASTER, CHRISTOHER 900 W. 14TH St./Possession of a Controlled Substance