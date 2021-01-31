Most read
Feb. 1 Huntington Land Reuse Committee Meeting Agenda
1. Call to Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Treasurer’s Report
5. Approval of October 5, 2020 Special Call Meeting minutes
6. Land Reuse Update
7. Unfinished Business
8. Public Comment
9. New Business
· 3304 Nickel Plate Road
· 1021 22nd Street
· Barnett Building