Feb. 1 Huntington Land Reuse Committee Meeting Agenda

 Sunday, January 31, 2021 - 05:52

Below, is the agenda for Monday's special call City of Huntington Land Reuse Committee meeting.  Agenda items include discussion of demolition of three structures. 

 

1. Call to Order

 

2. Pledge of Allegiance

 

3. Roll Call

 

4. Treasurer’s Report

 

5. Approval of October 5, 2020 Special Call Meeting minutes

 

6. Land Reuse Update

 

7. Unfinished Business

 

8. Public Comment

 

9. New Business

 

· 3304 Nickel Plate Road

· 1021 22nd Street

· Barnett Building