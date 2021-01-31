Most read
OPINION: William L. Anderson - A Wave of Abusive Federal Prosecutions is Coming
Thanks to the response of the George W. Bush administration and Congress to the 9/11 attacks almost two decades ago, Joe Biden’s prosecutors will have plenty of legal ammunition to go after their political enemies. It won’t stop with prosecuting people who broke into the Capitol.
Read more at Mises Wire.
Anderson is a professor of economics at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland.