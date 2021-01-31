OPINION: William L. Anderson - A Wave of Abusive Federal Prosecutions is Coming

The violent protest at the US Capitol on January 6 has long been over, but the upcoming Biden administration’s response to it is likely to do greater violence to the US Constitution and the rule of law than anything the worst of the protesters could have accomplished.

Thanks to the response of the George W. Bush administration and Congress to the 9/11 attacks almost two decades ago, Joe Biden’s prosecutors will have plenty of legal ammunition to go after their political enemies. It won’t stop with prosecuting people who broke into the Capitol.

Anderson is a professor of economics at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland.