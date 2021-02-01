Most read
- Marquee WV Cinemas Showtimes Week of Jan. 29
- Jan. 28 Huntington Police Department Incident and Arrest Report
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
- Feb. 1 Huntington Land Reuse Committee Meeting Agenda
- OPINION: William L. Anderson - A Wave of Abusive Federal Prosecutions is Coming
- Dogs and Owners Enjoy the New Dog Park Despite Heat
- Rep. Miller Leads Delegation Call for Administration’s Prioritization of W. Va. in Next COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
- Lewis College of Business Included In 2021 Princeton Review Best Business Schools
Feb. 1 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda
CEREDO TOWN COUNCIL
AGENDA
February 1, 2021
I. OPENING
A. Pledge of Allegiance
II. A. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
B. From Regular Meeting of January 4, 2020
III. TREASURER’S REPORT
A. Account Balances
B. Approval of Expenditures
IV. DELEGATIONS
V. MAYOR’S COMMENTS
A. COVID-19 Update and Impact
B. Street Light installation
C. Senior Wellness Center update
D. Museum and Ramsdell status
E. Codified Ordinance Book status
F. New police vehicle deliver
VI. UNFINISHHED BUSINESS
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Critical Needs Funding Sewer Grant
B. Nomination and hiring of Poll Workers
C. Cemetery Board Annual Report
D. Audit Final Report – 2019-2020
E. Sixth Street West survey report
F. 1466 B Street remediation letter
VIII. OTHER REPORTS
A. Police Report
B. Stormwater Report
C. Maintenance Report
IX. ADJOURNMENT