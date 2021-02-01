Feb. 1 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda

 Monday, February 1, 2021 - 09:40

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Ceredo Town Council meeting.  Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday at the municipal building on "B" St.

 

CEREDO TOWN COUNCIL

AGENDA

February 1, 2021

 

I.      OPENING

        A.  Pledge of Allegiance

 

II.     A.  READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

         B.   From Regular Meeting of January 4, 2020

 

III.     TREASURER’S REPORT

          A.  Account Balances

          B.  Approval of Expenditures

 

IV.       DELEGATIONS

 

V.        MAYOR’S COMMENTS

           A.  COVID-19 Update and Impact

           B.  Street Light installation

           C.  Senior Wellness Center update

           D.  Museum and Ramsdell status

           E.  Codified Ordinance Book status

           F.   New police vehicle deliver

 

VI.       UNFINISHHED BUSINESS

 

VII.      NEW BUSINESS

           A.  Critical Needs Funding Sewer Grant

           B.  Nomination and hiring of Poll Workers

           C.  Cemetery Board Annual Report

           D.  Audit Final Report – 2019-2020

           E.  Sixth Street West survey report

           F.   1466 B Street remediation letter

 

VIII.    OTHER REPORTS 

           A.  Police Report

           B.  Stormwater Report

           C.  Maintenance Report

 

IX.       ADJOURNMENT