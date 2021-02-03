Creative Entrepreneur Bootcamp Opportunity for W. Va.Artists

The Tamarack Foundation for the Arts will host a Creative Entrepreneurship Bootcamp lead by Jennifer Reis of Make Do Creative. The event will take place online from 9:00am - 4:00pm on Friday, February 12th.

Artists wishing to participate can register at https://bit.ly/TFACEB

About the Creative Entrepreneur Bootcamp

The Creative Entrepreneur Bootcamp will be an in-depth interactive workshop for emerging and mid-career artists who want to dig into building up their creative business. The activities and conversations from this bootcamp will help you pivot and identify a path forward both in this difficult moment and in the future. Every step of the way, you will be working sharing and learning together with your cohort and leave with realistic strategies and action steps to achieve your goals.

We will cover:

Building a Business Model Canvas

Building Buyer Empathy

Branding & Marketing

Price Structures

Introduction to E-Commerce

Jennifer Reis is a professor of Arts Entrepreneurship and Arts Administration at UNC Greensboro. She is also a creative entrepreneur who has been selling work for 25 years. As a textile artist creating both functional and exhibition pieces she has personally worked through pivoting and adapting her work to the present moment. We truly look forward to sharing her expertise and experience with you.

A scholarship fund is available to cover the $50 course fee for WV residents facing financial difficulties. To apply, email dqueen@tamarackfoundation.org and provide your name and address.

For Image, more information about Jennifer Reis and examples of her work, please see our newsletter interview “Learn, Do, Share”