Creative Entrepreneur Bootcamp Opportunity for W. Va.Artists
Artists wishing to participate can register at https://bit.ly/TFACEB
About the Creative Entrepreneur Bootcamp
The Creative Entrepreneur Bootcamp will be an in-depth interactive workshop for emerging and mid-career artists who want to dig into building up their creative business. The activities and conversations from this bootcamp will help you pivot and identify a path forward both in this difficult moment and in the future. Every step of the way, you will be working sharing and learning together with your cohort and leave with realistic strategies and action steps to achieve your goals.
We will cover:
-
Building a Business Model Canvas
-
Building Buyer Empathy
-
Branding & Marketing
-
Price Structures
-
Introduction to E-Commerce
Jennifer Reis is a professor of Arts Entrepreneurship and Arts Administration at UNC Greensboro. She is also a creative entrepreneur who has been selling work for 25 years. As a textile artist creating both functional and exhibition pieces she has personally worked through pivoting and adapting her work to the present moment. We truly look forward to sharing her expertise and experience with you.
A scholarship fund is available to cover the $50 course fee for WV residents facing financial difficulties. To apply, email dqueen@tamarackfoundation.org and provide your name and address.
